Reynolds High School graduate ready for TCU to be on centerstage for national championship game

Jamoi Hodge bet on himself – and won.

Hodge, a 2019 graduate of Reynolds High School, is a starting linebacker for Texas Christian and will be on the biggest stage of his life Monday night in the national championship game against defending champion Georgia.

It’s a big stage for sure, but that’s OK with Hodge, 21, who took a long and winding road to be in this spot.

“It was an unusual route but I knew I wanted to play in a Power Five conference and I achieved that goal and now we are in position to win a national championship,” Hodge said earlier this week by phone from Texas.

At 6-foot-2 and 245 pounds, Hodge has had his best season for the Horned Frogs and comes into Monday’s game third on the team in tackles with 75 and third in sacks with 4.5.

“It is all about believing in ourselves and that’s what we’ve talked about all season,” said Hodge, who had a season-high 13 tackles in a win at West Virginia earlier this season.

Hodge faced plenty of adversity at Reynolds starting in the summer before his junior season when he tore his ACL playing pick-up basketball. He didn’t play football that season then spent his senior season playing in a knee brace, and while he was very good, didn’t catch the eye of any Division I programs as a three-star recruit.

“I had one offer, and that was from Wingate,” Hodge said about his recruitment coming out of Reynolds High School.

Before he signed with Wingate, a good Division II program, he got a call from Independence Community College in Kansas. He decided to bet on himself by heading to Kansas as a 17-year-old to make a name for himself at one of the top junior college programs in the country.

“I flew with him out to Kansas and I cried a lot when I left,” said Hodge’s mother, Lakesha. “But he said Independence was the place for him and he was right because those six months changed everything.”

He won that bet on himself playing one season in Kansas getting offers from Nebraska, Texas Christian, Louisville, Arizona and SMU.

“I always knew when I was younger that my dream was to play at a Power Five school,” Hodge said. “So I always knew that I could do that. And then especially coming out of high school, I didn't see the offers but I knew if I could just get that chance I could do it.”

Pat Crowley, his coach at Reynolds and a former All-America at North Carolina, remembers that Hodge was leaning heavily toward Nebraska but changed his mind.

“It’s funny because I thought he was going to Nebraska but he made up his mind that he wanted to play in Texas and wanted to sort of make his own way there at TCU and he’s done that,” Crowley said. “It’s a great story, and I don’t think people realize how much confidence he had in carving his own path….

“I mean, how many kids dream about playing for the national championship? He gets that chance to live that dream on Monday night.”

Helping Hodge become more well rounded as an athlete at Reynolds was he also dabbled in lacrosse playing in the spring. He was part of a very successful program.

Hodge had to overcome another injury his first season at TCU in 2020, but did that and last year started in the final seven games and had 60 tackles.

This past season he was honorable mention all-conference and has been a big part of the drive to the national championship game.

As for his decision to come to TCU he’s never looked back.

“I just liked the coaches and what they talked to me about and they had some defensive guys going in the first round (of the NFL draft) so it’s worked out great,” Hodge said.

After Monday night Hodge said he’ll decide if he wants to make himself available for the NFL Draft, but right now his focus is on bringing TCU a national championship.

One of the casualties of playing in the national championship game is finding enough tickets for family and friends. He said he’s secured about 10 tickets so far but needs a few more.

“I’ve been checking with teammates because some of them won’t use their tickets,” Hodge said.

Hodge said he loves the fact that he's representing Winston-Salem on Monday night. He went to Walkertown Middle School and got his introduction to football playing for the Tiny Indians flag-football team at the age of five.

“That’s when I was first started playing this game,” Hodge said about his youth football days.

Lakesha says her son has gone through some injuries in his career but always came back stronger. “When he puts his mind to doing something, he does it,” she said.

The Horned Frogs play mostly a 3-3-5 defense and Hodge spends his time as the middle linebacker. He loves that role because he can fly to the football to either side of the field.

“We just have to keep doing what we’ve been doing,” Hodge said about the Horned Frogs, who were picked seventh in the preseason poll in the Big 12 but are 13-1. “We know that if everybody keeps doing their job we will successful.”

He won a conference championship in junior college and got a ring for it, but now he’s playing in the biggest game of his life and wouldn't mind another championship ring.

"I could have one for each hand," he said.

Hodge admits that sometime before the game he’ll think about the route he took to getting all the way to Monday night at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

“I was pretty confident in myself,” he said. “….So I took a risk and believed in myself and got the outcome I wanted.”