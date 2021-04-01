Roy Williams on retiring as North Carolina's basketball coach: 'I just didn't get it done'

Highlights of Roy Williams' news conference in Chapel Hill, announcing his retirement as men's basketball coach.
Getting settled in Chapel Hill for Roy Williams’ retirement press conference with @ADyeWSJ. pic.twitter.com/IqJeCK9x1d— Ethan Joyce (@EthanJoyceWSJ) April 1, 2021
As UNC's chancellor and AD talk, Roy Williams has little spots of tears welling up the corners of his eyes.— Ethan Joyce (@EthanJoyceWSJ) April 1, 2021
Roy Williams says that every time he was in a national title-winning UNC locker room, someone would always say "I wish I was on Franklin St."— Ethan Joyce (@EthanJoyceWSJ) April 1, 2021
He said he'd always retort, starting in 1982 as a UNC asst.: "Franklin St. is pretty good but nothing is better than this locker room."
"I just didn't get it done," something that Roy Williams has said a few times in this UNC retirement presser.— Ethan Joyce (@EthanJoyceWSJ) April 1, 2021
"I just don't feel that I'm the right man any longer," an emotional Williams said.— Ethan Joyce (@EthanJoyceWSJ) April 1, 2021
Said he loves the practices, the "Jump Around" music and everything else. But he's aid constantly that it's time.
Roy Williams on his locker room celebrations: "A lot of people realized I couldn't dance worth a darn. But I didn't care. I just wanted to jump around and act a fool."— Brendan Marks (@BrendanRMarks) April 1, 2021
Williams: "I'm as happy as I can be about those individual banners up there of the players I coached," he said. "I'm so proud that I can say in the 18 years we've been back, we're the only school to win three."— DTH Sports (@dthsports) April 1, 2021
Roy Williams says when he told Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz the news on Sunday, Gusk. asked him to take 24 hours and re-consider.— Brendan Marks (@BrendanRMarks) April 1, 2021
Same thing happened with Dick Baddor and Dean Smith all those years ago...
Roy Williams shouting out his ACC colleagues: "Oh my gosh, what a coach Tony Bennett is." #UVA— David Teel (@ByDavidTeel) April 1, 2021
When Roy Smith brings up Dean Smith, Bill Guthridge, and Eddie Fogler, has to stop and pause.— Brendan Marks (@BrendanRMarks) April 1, 2021
"I could never come close to matching what Coach Smith did." But tried every day to make him proud.
Williams: "We all got into coaching because we loved our game, wanting to teach and wanting to help young men develop or young women develop."— DTH Sports (@dthsports) April 1, 2021
Roy now touching on his family: "Wanda is the best partner I could have ever had, for 48 years."— Brendan Marks (@BrendanRMarks) April 1, 2021
Roy Williams: "I'm 70. I'm not going up to the senior tees yet, so I'm OK."— David Teel (@ByDavidTeel) April 1, 2021
