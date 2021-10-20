Skyler Curran, West Forsyth graduate, predicted to win Big South's top women's basketball honor again

High Point's Skyler Curran, a West Forsyth High School graduate from Clemmons, is predicted to earn a second consecutive Big South women's basketball player of the year award.

The 6-foot senior and the Panthers are also predicted to finish first in the regular-season standings.

Meanwhile, the A&T men's basketball team is expected to finish third in the North Division in its first Big South season, and the women's team is picked to finish fourth.

A&T's Kameron Langley is a projected second-team All-Big South pick.

The league announced its predicted orders of finish and individual honors for the men's and women's basketball season Wednesday. Journalists and coaches voted in the poll for men's team and individual superlatives; coaches made the selections for women's teams and players.

Curran averaged 17.7 points in the 2020-21 season and led the Panthers to the regular-season and tournament titles in the Big South and an NCAA Tournament berth. The Panthers went 17-3 in the Big South and 22-7 overall, losing in the first round to eventual Final Four team Connecticut.