Skyler Curran, West Forsyth graduate, predicted to win Big South's top women's basketball honor again

High Point's Skyler Curran, a West Forsyth High School graduate from Clemmons, is predicted to earn a second consecutive Big South women's basketball player of the year award.
The 6-foot senior and the Panthers are also predicted to finish first in the regular-season standings.
Meanwhile, the A&T men's basketball team is expected to finish third in the North Division in its first Big South season, and the women's team is picked to finish fourth.
A&T's Kameron Langley is a projected second-team All-Big South pick.
The league announced its predicted orders of finish and individual honors for the men's and women's basketball season Wednesday. Journalists and coaches voted in the poll for men's team and individual superlatives; coaches made the selections for women's teams and players.
Curran averaged 17.7 points in the 2020-21 season and led the Panthers to the regular-season and tournament titles in the Big South and an NCAA Tournament berth. The Panthers went 17-3 in the Big South and 22-7 overall, losing in the first round to eventual Final Four team Connecticut.
The college basketball season will open Nov. 9 for men's and women's teams. The Big South Men's Basketball Championship will be March 2-6 at Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte; the women's tournament in the same arena will be March 1-6.
Men
Predicted order of finish
North Division
First-place votes in parenthesis
1. Campbell (20), 148
2. Longwood, 96
3. A&T (3), 92
4. Radford (3), 83
5. Hampton, 70
6. High Point, 57
South Division
1. Winthrop (23), 152
2. UNC-Asheville (3) , 131
3. Gardner-Webb, 103
4. Presbyterian , 72
5. Charleston Southern, 47
6. USC Upstate, 41
All-Big South
First team
D.J. Burns, Winthrop, redshirt junior, F-C
John-Michael Wright, High Point, junior, G
Cedric Henderson, Campbell, senior
Tajion Jones, UNC Asheville, redshirt senior, G
Rayshon Harrison, Presbyterian, sophomore, G
Second team
Kameron Langley, A&T, graduate, G
Jordan Whitfield, Campbell, senior, G
LJ Thorpe, UNC-Asheville, redshirt senior, F
Russell Dean, Hampton, junior, G
Justin Hill, Longwood, sophomore, G
Player of the year
D.J. Burns, Winthrop, redshirt junior, F-C
Women
Predicted order of finish
First-place votes in parenthesis
1. High Point (11), 143
2. Campbell, 121
3. Longwood, 119
4. A&T (1) , 114
5. Gardner-Webb, 93
6. Radford, 76
T7. UNC Asheville, 70
T7. Presbyterian , 70
9. Hampton, 50
10. USC Upstate, 38
11. Winthrop, 23
12. Charleston Southern, 18
Player of the year
Skyler Curran, High Point, senior, G
All-Big South
First team
Skyler Curran, High Point, senior, G
Kyla McMakin, Longwood, junior, G
Akila Smith, Longwood, senior, F
Nadiria Evans, UNC-Asheville, graduate, G
Shy Tuelle, Campbell, senior, G
Second team
Jenson Edwards, High Point, redshirt junior, G
Chanin Scott, A&T, graduate, G
Taya Bolden, Campbell, redshirt senior, F
Nylah Young, Hampton, junior, F
Alasia Smith, Gardner-Webb, sophomore, F