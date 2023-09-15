It’s the first really big game of the season at Spry Stadium for the 20th-ranked men’s Wake Forest soccer team.

On Saturday night at 7 p.m. seventh-ranked Syracuse will come to town. Not only is it a big ACC matchup, but Wake Forest will be facing the defending national champions.

Coach Bobby Muuss of the Demon Deacons says his team knows what's ahead.

“I don’t think we have to tell them much because every home game in the ACC is a big one because getting points on the road is hard enough,” said Muuss, who is in his ninth season in Winston-Salem. “Getting an opponent at home at Spry is a great opportunity, and it is a big one because we’re coming off an ACC loss (3-0 to Pitt) so we need points our side of the ACC bracket.”

While football has done away with divisional play ACC soccer is still split so that makes each game that much more important.

After losing to Pitt last weekend the Demon Deacons came back with a 4-0 win over Gardner-Webb in a nonconference game on Tuesday at Spry. Syracuse, meanwhile, had its nonconference game cancelled because of bad weather.

“We’ve conceded too many goals but that’s been more from set piec-es than run of play,” Muuss said. “Obviously, (goalie) Trace (Alphin) has saved us in some run of play moments so we have to tighten up and we have a tall task on Saturday night so we’re going to prepare and be ready for it.”

The Orange loaded up on transfers last season thanks to the portal and went all the way to win its first national championship beating Indiana in the championship on penalty kicks.

Coach Ian McIntyre has the Orange at 3-0-2 so far. Its coming off a 2-2 tie with Louisville in the ACC opener.

“They lost some key guys from last year,” Muuss said. “I think they might be deeper this year not that they were thin. I just think they are deeper and can bring more guys off the bench.”

The Demon Deacons have an influx of young talent along with veter-ans such as captain Garrison Tubbs, who is the anchor on defense. Freshmen Liam O’Gara, a Mount Tabor graduate, and Travis Smith have made big strides already.

“With our young kids, Travis Smith has had to come in and play our first five games at center back and for a young kid that’s not easy to do,” Muuss said. “And with what we do with him this weekend, I don’t know.”

Muuss says the Orange is still one of the best teams in the country despite losing key players from last season.

“Syracuse does so many things so well so it’s important to play our game instead of playing their game,” Muuss said. “They are good team and are the defending national champions for a reason so we have to manage the game well and not let it get crazy and being out of control.”

One of the keys, as it has been through all of Muuss’ time at Wake Forest, is solid defense.

“Garrison Tubbs has been very good for us as a leader and a competitor,” Muuss said about his top defender. “He’s tried to help the group as a whole, and Trace has been very good as well.”