Southern Conference gearing up for basketball tournaments in Asheville in March

"What's the most important thing is to what Martin Newton, the athletics director at Samford, has said, we have to maximize our flexibility," Record said. "We all have the same values in wanting to ensure the safety and know that these kids want to play."

Demp Bradford, the president and executive director of the Asheville Buncombe Regional Sports Commission, says his discussions with the conference have been positive.

Bradford, a Greensboro native who worked on the Greensboro Sports Commission for 15 years, says he is working closely with the city of Asheville, the medical community and the conference to make sure the environment will be safe.

It's unlikely that spectators, even family members, will be permitted to attend, Bradford said. The limit on indoor gatherings is still 10 or fewer, according to Gov. Roy Cooper’s guidelines.

Bradford and the arena staff already put together a successful tournament in late November and early December when the Maui Invitational was moved to Asheville.

“We didn’t have any issues, and the games were played and I thought it was a success,” Bradford said. “It was more than a crash course. We put together a full operations plan working with the state and with the county and we presented it to the Maui folks.”