Southern Conference gearing up for basketball tournaments in Asheville in March

Yes, Elvis was once in the building.
Whether the Southern Conference basketball tournaments will be played in the same building, the Harrah's Cherokee Center in Asheville, is debatable.
The men’s tournament, the 100th in conference history, is scheduled for March 5-8 with 10 schools vying for an automatic berth into the NCAA Tournament.
The women’s tournament and its eight schools are also scheduled to play March 4-7 in the same building.
The arena, which seats about 6,800, is where Elvis Presley performed a concert late in his career in 1975.
What is worrisome is which schools will be healthy enough to compete next month. COVID-19 issues have cropped up with nearly every school, but creative scheduling is getting them through the season.
League commissioner Jim Schaus says plans are to continue to stage both tournaments as safely as possible. Schaus has heard coaches in other conferences talking about bypassing their tournaments if those schools are considered locks for NCAA Tournament at-large bids.
“I would not anticipate that being the case,” Schaus said. “Each of those schools, in both the men’s and women’s tournament, is playing for an automatic NCAA berth. I know it’s been discussed that if a conference has multiple at-large locks to get in they could opt out but that’s not something that we’ve discussed in our conference.”
According to kenpom.com rankings, a part of the information considered by the NCAA committee that chooses the 68-team field, Furman is the highest-ranked Southern Conference team at No. 89 of 357 schools, with UNCG No. 113 and Wofford No. 129. Those rankings make an at-large bid unlikely. Among the 31 conferences, the Southern is ranked ninth, but the league has never received a second bid to the NCAA Tournament.
Four men's teams were on pause for COVID-19 issues last week. Eight of the 10 men's programs have had to pause activities for COVID-19 reasons, assistant commissioner Phil Perry said.
UNCG, which is on a six-game win streak and plays Wednesday night at The Citadel, has not been affected with its own COVID-19 issues since the regular season started. Coach Wes Miller had to pause practices during the preseason, which he says was one reason his talented squad had a slow start.
Twenty-one men's games have been postponed, Schaus said, but only six have not been rescheduled.
“It does help that we are primarily a bus league and we can travel a lot easier than trying to go through airports,” Schaus said about how much easier is to reschedule games.
UNCG athletics director Kim Record said ADs meet weekly to discuss the tournaments and what they could expect. The best-case scenario is all 18 men's and women's teams are healthy going into the tournaments.
"What's the most important thing is to what Martin Newton, the athletics director at Samford, has said, we have to maximize our flexibility," Record said. "We all have the same values in wanting to ensure the safety and know that these kids want to play."
Demp Bradford, the president and executive director of the Asheville Buncombe Regional Sports Commission, says his discussions with the conference have been positive.
Bradford, a Greensboro native who worked on the Greensboro Sports Commission for 15 years, says he is working closely with the city of Asheville, the medical community and the conference to make sure the environment will be safe.
It's unlikely that spectators, even family members, will be permitted to attend, Bradford said. The limit on indoor gatherings is still 10 or fewer, according to Gov. Roy Cooper’s guidelines.
Bradford and the arena staff already put together a successful tournament in late November and early December when the Maui Invitational was moved to Asheville.
“We didn’t have any issues, and the games were played and I thought it was a success,” Bradford said. “It was more than a crash course. We put together a full operations plan working with the state and with the county and we presented it to the Maui folks.”
Schaus said that the conference has prepared multiple plans in case some teams aren’t available to start or continue in the tournament or if a league champion couldn't get to Indianapolis for the NCAA Tournament.
“Who do we send in case that happens?” Schaus said. “So we’ve tried to come up with every scenario and in a season like this one, that’s all you can do is plan so you are not caught off guard.”
Testing will be conducted daily at the tournaments, and teams will not interact with each other outside of games.
The league has held its tournament every year since Virginia beat North Carolina to win the first one in 1922, through World War II, and it will do likewise during this pandemic.
“We are the oldest postseason tournament in the country, and we are very proud of that,” Schaus said. “We love that Asheville is again hosting us, and we are on track to have two great tournaments…. It will be a lot different with the pandemic, but it’s still going to be maybe one of the most competitive (men’s) tournaments we’ve had.”
