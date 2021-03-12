Tar Heels' next challenge will be facing well-rested Florida State in ACC Tournament semifinals

GREENSBORO – It wasn’t easy for sixth-seeded North Carolina against third-seeded Virginia Tech on Thursday night in the ACC Tournament quarterfinals, but it was enough.
A night after cruising past overmatched Notre Dame, the Tar Heels beat the Hokies 81-73 to advance to the semifinals.
Waiting for the Tar Heels will be the well-rested but perhaps a somewhat confused Florida State Seminoles, the No. 2 seed. The Seminoles have yet to play in the Greensboro Coliseum in this tournament and essentially have a triple bye into the semifinals.
Florida State's quarterfinal game with Duke was cancelld Thursday because of a positive COVID-19 case within the Blue Devils program. So the Seminoles moved on while sitting in their hotel rooms.
Tar Heels coach Roy Williams, who won his 903rd career game to pass BobbKnight on the all-time wins list, said he’s never faced this situation with a team having three byes.
“It makes no difference,” Williams said. “We are still playing and at the end of the game the team that scores the most points will be declared the winner whether it’s your third game in a row or your first game.”
The Tar Heels have had trouble all season putting together a run of consistency but maybe its figuring it out at the right time. The Tar Heels have won three in a row after ending the regular season by blowing out Duke last weekend, but they haven't had a four-game win streak this season.
Standing in their way will be the Seminoles, who were declared league champion at the 2020 tournament that was canceled midstream because they had won the regular season.
“Florida State is a great team,” said guard R.J. Davis, who scored a career-high 19 points Thursday night. “We have to come out and play Carolina basketball tomorrow. We’ve played twice so far and we know a couple of their plays and how they play. We have to come out and play with some heart.”
The Seminoles and Tar Heels split their two matchups in the regular-season. The Tar Heels lost 82-75 in Tallahassee in January but on Feb. 27 the Tar Heels won 78-70 in Chapel Hill.
As the Tar Heels push toward the NCAA Tournament, the more victories will mean a better seed. ESPN.com projects Carolina as a No. 8 seed as of Friday morning, and CBSSports.com has the Tar Heels ass a No. 9. Either seed would mean that a first-round win could pit them against one of the four No. 1 seeds in the round of 32.
One thing boding well for the Tar Heels is how they took it right at the physical Hokies in the second half, getting 13 offensive rebounds. They’ll have to do that as well against Coach Leonard Hamilton’s Seminoles.
Armando Bacot, who scored 10 points in a row during the deciding second-half run as the Tar Heels grabbed control of the game, shook his head when asked if the Tar Heels would have won a game like that earlier in the season.
“We definitely wouldn’t have won this game a month ago,” said Bacot, who scored 17 points and had 13 rebounds. “We are just getting better and we know its win or go home. We know we’ve kind of sold ourselves short at the beginning of the year and there were a lot of games we should have won.
"Now, everything is starting to click and once it does we’ll be a scary team.”
The Tar Heels' Leaky Black said his teammates are more physical than earlier in the season because of the hard practices.
“Physically, we are up to any challenge,” Black said. “I feel like our practices are harder than our games and we are battle-tested.”
The Tar Heels could have an advantage of having played two games in the tournament, although tired legs could be a factor, too.
Williams, who has yet to win an ACC Tournament in the Greensboro Coliseum as the Tar Heels head coach, is not worried about his team playing their third game in three nights. Williams is going for his fourth ACC title in his 18 years at his alma mater.
“They play a lot of guys, we’ll try to play a lot of guys, too,” Williams said, “but 18-, 19-, 20- and 21-year-olds aren’t supposed to get tired anyway.”
