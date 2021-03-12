Tar Heels' next challenge will be facing well-rested Florida State in ACC Tournament semifinals

Standing in their way will be the Seminoles, who were declared league champion at the 2020 tournament that was canceled midstream because they had won the regular season.

“Florida State is a great team,” said guard R.J. Davis, who scored a career-high 19 points Thursday night. “We have to come out and play Carolina basketball tomorrow. We’ve played twice so far and we know a couple of their plays and how they play. We have to come out and play with some heart.”

The Seminoles and Tar Heels split their two matchups in the regular-season. The Tar Heels lost 82-75 in Tallahassee in January but on Feb. 27 the Tar Heels won 78-70 in Chapel Hill.

As the Tar Heels push toward the NCAA Tournament, the more victories will mean a better seed. ESPN.com projects Carolina as a No. 8 seed as of Friday morning, and CBSSports.com has the Tar Heels ass a No. 9. Either seed would mean that a first-round win could pit them against one of the four No. 1 seeds in the round of 32.

One thing boding well for the Tar Heels is how they took it right at the physical Hokies in the second half, getting 13 offensive rebounds. They’ll have to do that as well against Coach Leonard Hamilton’s Seminoles.