Ted Brown isn't bitter as Clemson's Travis Etienne tracks down his career-best ACC rushing total

Unlike coaches at App State and East Carolina, Brown said, Holtz didn’t promise immediate playing time.

Brown played on special teams in his first four State games and then got in at running back for the fifth game in 1975 and never left for four seasons.

“After we came back from a loss to Michigan State, Coach Holtz said if we are going to lose, then I’m going to lose with the freshman,” Brown said. “So then I got to start carrying the ball more.”

Brown rushed for 913 yards on 142 carries in 1975, then had three straight 1,000-yard seasons. He also had 82 career catches for 760 yards and two touchdowns.

Brown, who ran for 49 regular-season touchdowns, has been inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2013, the North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame and the N.C. State Hall of Fame.

“I stayed healthy for my career and I’m proud of that, but I had the help of a great offensive line,” Brown said. “With me being from High Point, just playing collegiate football at those big stadiums was a thrill of a lifetime. And it was different when we played back then because guys weren’t looking to leave early to go to the pros. We all kind of grew up together, so I wouldn’t have traded that time for anything.”