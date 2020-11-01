Ted Brown isn't bitter as Clemson's Travis Etienne tracks down his career-best ACC rushing total

“Touchdown” Ted Brown isn't about to be down in the dumps because one of the longest-standing records in ACC football is being broken.
Brown, 63, who lives in the suburbs of Minneapolis, said by phone on Sunday that friends, teammates and journalists have been calling him lately. The reason is that Clemson’s Travis Etienne has chased down Brown’s 42-year-old record.
“People are expecting me to be bitter, but that’s just not me,” said Brown, a High Point native who starred at Andrews High School before playing at N.C. State from 1975 to '78.
The ACC credits Etienne with having surpassed Brown's record on Saturday. Brown rushed for 4,602 yards in 46 regular-season games, which had been recognized as the ACC record because the NCAA didn't begin counting postseason individual statistics until 2002.
Add 399 yards from three bowl games for Brown, and his career total of 5,001 yards rushing remains, for a few more weeks, more than any player in ACC history. Etienne has totaled 4,644 yards in 50 games, including eight postseason games (three ACC championship, five College Football Playoff), and can surpass Brown's regular-season and postseason total with 358 more yards.
“My record stood for 42 years, and that’s a pretty good length of time,” said Brown, who retired two years ago as a probation officer.
After running for the Wolfpack in jersey No. 23, having been recruited and coached for one season by Lou Holtz and coached for three seasons by Bo Rein, Brown was drafted in the first round, 16th overall, by the Minnesota Vikings. He played seven seasons for the Vikings, beginning in 1979, and rushed for 4,546 yards and scored 40 touchdowns.
He settled in the Minneapolis area after his playing days. One of his sons, J.T., is an NHL veteran and free agent. J.T. played for the Minnesota Wild in the 2018-19 season and also wears jersey number 23.
Brown didn't see Etienne get credited with the ACC record, on his 15th carry against Boston College.
“Actually I just saw a clip of the highlight,” Brown said.
Brown, who was maybe 5 feet 9 and 190 pounds, hasn’t talked to Etienne but loves the way he runs with the ball.
“We both sort of have a low center of gravity, but he’s a little bigger than I was,” Brown said about the 5-foot-10, 205-pound Etienne. “He’s very good on runs up the middle, and he can catch the ball out of the backfield very well.”
Brown was recruited in high school by Appalachian State and East Carolina, but his high school coach, Bob Boswell, became an assistant coach at N.C. State.
“Coach Boswell begged Coach Holtz to come look at me, and I remember him finally coming to see me at our house,” Brown said.
Unlike coaches at App State and East Carolina, Brown said, Holtz didn’t promise immediate playing time.
Brown played on special teams in his first four State games and then got in at running back for the fifth game in 1975 and never left for four seasons.
“After we came back from a loss to Michigan State, Coach Holtz said if we are going to lose, then I’m going to lose with the freshman,” Brown said. “So then I got to start carrying the ball more.”
Brown rushed for 913 yards on 142 carries in 1975, then had three straight 1,000-yard seasons. He also had 82 career catches for 760 yards and two touchdowns.
Brown, who ran for 49 regular-season touchdowns, has been inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2013, the North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame and the N.C. State Hall of Fame.
“I stayed healthy for my career and I’m proud of that, but I had the help of a great offensive line,” Brown said. “With me being from High Point, just playing collegiate football at those big stadiums was a thrill of a lifetime. And it was different when we played back then because guys weren’t looking to leave early to go to the pros. We all kind of grew up together, so I wouldn’t have traded that time for anything.”
Brown, who has a brother living in High Point and a sister in Winston-Salem, has seven grandchildren and spends a lot of time spoiling them.
“They come to see us, we spoil them, then we send them back home,” Brown said, laughing. “That’s kind of my routine now.”
336-727-4081
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!