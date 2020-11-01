Ted Brown's not bitter about one of his ACC records that was broken on Saturday by Clemson's Travis Etienne

When Brown was coming out of high school he was being recruited by Appalachian State and East Carolina but his high-school coach, Bob Boswell, became an assistant coach at N.C. State.

“Coach Boswell begged Coach Holtz to come look at me and I remember him finally coming to see me at our house,” Brown said.

Brown said that unlike the coaches at App State and East Carolina, Holtz didn’t say Brown would play right away.

When he arrived at N.C. State Brown played four games on special teams and then got in at running back for the fifth game in 1975 and never left for four seasons.

“After we came back from a loss to Michigan State, and Coach Holtz said if we are going to lose then I’m going to lose with the freshman,” Brown said. “So then I got to start carrying the ball more.”

He rushed for 913 yards on 142 carries in 1975, then had three straight 1,000 yard seasons. He also had 82 career catches for 760 yards and two touchdowns.

Brown had 49 rushing touchdowns in his career (in 43 games) and was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2013. He’s also inducted into the North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame and the N.C. State Hall of Fame.