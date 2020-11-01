Ted Brown's not bitter about one of his ACC records that was broken on Saturday by Clemson's Travis Etienne

“Touchdown” Ted Brown wasn’t about to be down in the dumps because one of the longest records in ACC football was broken on Saturday.
Brown, 63, who lives in the suburbs of Minneapolis, said by phone on Sunday that there have been plenty of friends, teammates and journalists calling him lately. The reason is that Clemson’s Travis Etienne broke Brown’s all-time rushing record in the Tigers’ comeback win over Boston College.
“People are expecting me to be bitter, but that’s just not me,” said Brown, a High Point native who starred at High Point Andrews before going on to an outstanding career at N.C. State in the mid-1970s.
However, Etienne’s record does come with an asterisk because back when Brown was terrorizing ACC schools with his running ability the bowl statistics were not taken into account. Still, Brown isn’t the type to dwell too much on that.
“My record stood for 42 years and that’s a pretty good length of time,” said Brown, who retired two years ago as a probation officer.
After running for 4,602 yards for the Wolfpack wearing jersey No. 23, where he was coached and recruited by Lou Holtz, in 1978 he was drafted in the first round (16th overall) by the Minnesota Vikings. He played seven seasons for the Vikings and rushed for just over 4,500 yards and scored 40 touchdowns.
He settled in the Minneapolis area after his playing days. One of his sons, J.T., is a veteran in the NHL who is a free agent. J.T. played for the Minnesota Wild in the 2018-19 season and his jersey number was No. 23 as well.
When Etienne broke the record on Saturday it wasn’t as if Brown was watching the game.
“Actually I just a clip of the highlight,” Brown said about Etienne breaking Brown’s record on his 15th carry of the game against Boston College.
The record wasn’t something Clemson fans were worrying about since Boston College jumped out a big lead. The top-ranked Tigers needed Etienne’s ability to make the comeback after being down by 18 points.
Brown does take some satisfaction in that Etienne has played seven more games. Brown played in 43 games for the Wolfpack not including the bowl games where he ran for an additional 400 or so yards. He was also named All-ACC all four years he played for the Wolfpack.
Brown, who was maybe 5-foot-9 and 190 pounds, hasn’t ever talked to Etienne but loves the way Etienne runs with the ball.
“We both sort of have a low center of gravity but he’s a little bigger than I was,” Brown said about the 5-foot-10, 205-pound Etienne. “He’s very good on runs up the middle and he can catch the ball out of the backfield very well.”
When Brown was coming out of high school he was being recruited by Appalachian State and East Carolina but his high-school coach, Bob Boswell, became an assistant coach at N.C. State.
“Coach Boswell begged Coach Holtz to come look at me and I remember him finally coming to see me at our house,” Brown said.
Brown said that unlike the coaches at App State and East Carolina, Holtz didn’t say Brown would play right away.
When he arrived at N.C. State Brown played four games on special teams and then got in at running back for the fifth game in 1975 and never left for four seasons.
“After we came back from a loss to Michigan State, and Coach Holtz said if we are going to lose then I’m going to lose with the freshman,” Brown said. “So then I got to start carrying the ball more.”
He rushed for 913 yards on 142 carries in 1975, then had three straight 1,000 yard seasons. He also had 82 career catches for 760 yards and two touchdowns.
Brown had 49 rushing touchdowns in his career (in 43 games) and was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2013. He’s also inducted into the North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame and the N.C. State Hall of Fame.
“I stayed healthy for my career and I’m proud of that, but I had the help of a great offensive line,” Brown said. “With me being from High Point just playing collegiate football at those big stadiums was a thrill of a lifetime. And it was different when we played back then because guys weren’t looking to leave early to go to the pros. We all kind of grew up together so I wouldn’t have traded that time for anything.”
Brown, who has a brother living in High Point and a sister in Winston-Salem, has seven grandchildren and spends a lot of time spoiling them.
“They come to see us, we spoil them, then we send them back home,” Brown said laughing. “That’s kind of my routine now.”
