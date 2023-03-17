GREENSBORO – A near miss for 14th-seeded Kennesaw State against third-seeded Xavier at the NCAA Tournament at the Greensboro Coliseum on Friday afternoon.

The Musketeers battled back in the second half from a 13-point deficit to beat the Owls 72-67 in front of just over 11,000 fans.

Xavier got off to a good start leading 7-0 but Kennesaw State battled back and tied it at 23 midway through the half. With 1:22 left in the half Spencer Rodgers hit a 3-pointer with the shot clock winding down for a 41-34 lead for Kennesaw State.

At halftime the Owls led 43-36 and came out to start the second half and never backed down.

With less than 10 minutes to go in the game the Owls had their biggest lead at 61-48.

The Owls then suffered through a six-minute scoring drought as the Musketeers came back.

Close 1 of 28 NCAA Kennesaw Xavier The Xavier pep band plays during the game with Kennesaw State in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, March 17, 2023. NCAA Kennesaw Xavier Xavier's Jerome Hunter dunks the ball during the game with Kennesaw State at the Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, March 17, 2023. NCAA Kennesaw Xavier Kennesaw State's Alex Peterson drives the baseline as Xavier's Jack Nunge guards him at the Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, March 17, 2023. NCAA Kennesaw Xavier Kennesaw State's Terrell Burden puts up a shot during the game with Xavier at the Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, March 17, 2023. NCAA Kennesaw Xavier Kennesaw State and Xavier play at the Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, March 17, 2023. NCAA Kennesaw Xavier Kennesaw State's Brandon Stroud puts up a shot during tte the game with Xavier at the Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, March 17, 2023. NCAA Kennesaw Xavier Xavier and Kennesaw State tip off at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, March 17, 2023. NCAA Kennesaw Xavier Kennesaw State fans celebrate in the seats during the Xavier game at the Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, March 17, 2023. NCAA Kennesaw Xavier Kennesaw State's Terrell Burden puts up a shot as Xavier's Colby Jones guards him at the Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, March 17, 2023. NCAA Kennesaw Xavier The Xavier mascot flies their flag before the game with Kennesaw State in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, March 17, 2023. NCAA Kennesaw Xavier Kennesaw State's Demond Robinson flexes under the basket after dunking the ball fans celebrate in the seats in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, March 17, 2023. NCAA Kennesaw Xavier Kennesaw State's Spencer Rodgers puts up a shot as Xavier's Adam Kunkel guards him at the Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, March 17, 2023. NCAA Kennesaw Xavier Kennesaw State's Spencer Rodgers puts up a shot as Xavier's Adam Kunkel guards him at the Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, March 17, 2023. Xavier Kennesaw State NCAA Xavier's Adam Kunkel drives between Kennesaw State defenders Spencer Rodgers and Kasen Jennings for a basket in the first round of the NCAA men's basketball tournament, Thursday, March 17, 2023 at the Greensboro Coliseum. (Walt Unks/Winston-Salem Journal Xavier Kennesaw State NCAA Kennesaw State's Tyrell Burden and Xavier's Colby Jones battle for a loose ball in the first round of the NCAA men's basketball tournament, Thursday, March 17, 2023 at the Greensboro Coliseum. (Walt Unks/Winston-Salem Journal Xavier Kennesaw State NCAA Xavier's Jerome Hunter sinks a basket in the paint over Kennesaw State's Spencer Rodgers in the first round of the NCAA men's basketball tournament, Thursday, March 17, 2023 at the Greensboro Coliseum. (Walt Unks/Winston-Salem Journal Xavier Kennesaw State NCAA Kennesaw State's Simeon Cottle celebrates after tieing the game on a three-pointer against Xavier in the first round of the NCAA men's basketball tournament, Thursday, March 17, 2023 at the Greensboro Coliseum. (Walt Unks/Winston-Salem Journal Xavier Kennesaw State NCAA Xavier's Jerome Hunter dunks the ball against Kennesaw State in the first round of the NCAA men's basketball tournament, Thursday, March 17, 2023 at the Greensboro Coliseum. (Walt Unks/Winston-Salem Journal Xavier Kennesaw State NCAA Xavier's Colby Jones drives past Kennesaw State's Chris Youngblood in the first round of the NCAA men's basketball tournament, Thursday, March 17, 2023 at the Greensboro Coliseum. (Walt Unks/Winston-Salem Journal Xavier Kennesaw State NCAA Kennesaw State head coach Amir Abdur-Rahim directs his team against Xavier in the first round of the NCAA men's basketball tournament, Thursday, March 17, 2023 at the Greensboro Coliseum. (Walt Unks/Winston-Salem Journal Xavier Kennesaw State NCAA Xavier's Adam Kunkel strips the ball from Kennesaw State defenders Spencer Rodgers in the first round of the NCAA men's basketball tournament, Thursday, March 17, 2023 at the Greensboro Coliseum. (Walt Unks/Winston-Salem Journal NCAA Kennesaw Xavier Xavier's Souley Boum puts up a shot as he is defended by Kennesaw State's Chris Youngblood at the Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, March 17, 2023. NCAA Kennesaw Xavier Kennesaw State fans support in the seats at the Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, March 17, 2023. NCAA Kennesaw Xavier Xavier's Jerome Hunter (right) puts up a shot over Kennesaw State's Demond Robinson at the Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, March 17, 2023. NCAA Kennesaw Xavier Xavier's Colby Jones puts up an off balance shot around Kennesaw State's Brandon Stroud at the Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, March 17, 2023. NCAA Kennesaw Xavier Xavier head coach Sean Miller instructs his players at the Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, March 17, 2023. NCAA Kennesaw Xavier Xavier's Souley Boum pumps his fist and celebrates in the final moments of the game with Kennesaw State at the Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, March 17, 2023. NCAA Kennesaw Xavier Xavier's Jerome Hunter celebrates in the final moments of the game with Kennesaw State at the Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, March 17, 2023. PHOTOS: No. 3 Xavier hangs on to beat Kennesaw State, 67-32, in NCAA first round 1 of 28 NCAA Kennesaw Xavier The Xavier pep band plays during the game with Kennesaw State in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, March 17, 2023. NCAA Kennesaw Xavier Xavier's Jerome Hunter dunks the ball during the game with Kennesaw State at the Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, March 17, 2023. NCAA Kennesaw Xavier Kennesaw State's Alex Peterson drives the baseline as Xavier's Jack Nunge guards him at the Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, March 17, 2023. NCAA Kennesaw Xavier Kennesaw State's Terrell Burden puts up a shot during the game with Xavier at the Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, March 17, 2023. NCAA Kennesaw Xavier Kennesaw State and Xavier play at the Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, March 17, 2023. NCAA Kennesaw Xavier Kennesaw State's Brandon Stroud puts up a shot during tte the game with Xavier at the Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, March 17, 2023. NCAA Kennesaw Xavier Xavier and Kennesaw State tip off at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, March 17, 2023. NCAA Kennesaw Xavier Kennesaw State fans celebrate in the seats during the Xavier game at the Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, March 17, 2023. NCAA Kennesaw Xavier Kennesaw State's Terrell Burden puts up a shot as Xavier's Colby Jones guards him at the Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, March 17, 2023. NCAA Kennesaw Xavier The Xavier mascot flies their flag before the game with Kennesaw State in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, March 17, 2023. NCAA Kennesaw Xavier Kennesaw State's Demond Robinson flexes under the basket after dunking the ball fans celebrate in the seats in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, March 17, 2023. NCAA Kennesaw Xavier Kennesaw State's Spencer Rodgers puts up a shot as Xavier's Adam Kunkel guards him at the Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, March 17, 2023. NCAA Kennesaw Xavier Kennesaw State's Spencer Rodgers puts up a shot as Xavier's Adam Kunkel guards him at the Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, March 17, 2023. Xavier Kennesaw State NCAA Xavier's Adam Kunkel drives between Kennesaw State defenders Spencer Rodgers and Kasen Jennings for a basket in the first round of the NCAA men's basketball tournament, Thursday, March 17, 2023 at the Greensboro Coliseum. (Walt Unks/Winston-Salem Journal Xavier Kennesaw State NCAA Kennesaw State's Tyrell Burden and Xavier's Colby Jones battle for a loose ball in the first round of the NCAA men's basketball tournament, Thursday, March 17, 2023 at the Greensboro Coliseum. (Walt Unks/Winston-Salem Journal Xavier Kennesaw State NCAA Xavier's Jerome Hunter sinks a basket in the paint over Kennesaw State's Spencer Rodgers in the first round of the NCAA men's basketball tournament, Thursday, March 17, 2023 at the Greensboro Coliseum. (Walt Unks/Winston-Salem Journal Xavier Kennesaw State NCAA Kennesaw State's Simeon Cottle celebrates after tieing the game on a three-pointer against Xavier in the first round of the NCAA men's basketball tournament, Thursday, March 17, 2023 at the Greensboro Coliseum. (Walt Unks/Winston-Salem Journal Xavier Kennesaw State NCAA Xavier's Jerome Hunter dunks the ball against Kennesaw State in the first round of the NCAA men's basketball tournament, Thursday, March 17, 2023 at the Greensboro Coliseum. (Walt Unks/Winston-Salem Journal Xavier Kennesaw State NCAA Xavier's Colby Jones drives past Kennesaw State's Chris Youngblood in the first round of the NCAA men's basketball tournament, Thursday, March 17, 2023 at the Greensboro Coliseum. (Walt Unks/Winston-Salem Journal Xavier Kennesaw State NCAA Kennesaw State head coach Amir Abdur-Rahim directs his team against Xavier in the first round of the NCAA men's basketball tournament, Thursday, March 17, 2023 at the Greensboro Coliseum. (Walt Unks/Winston-Salem Journal Xavier Kennesaw State NCAA Xavier's Adam Kunkel strips the ball from Kennesaw State defenders Spencer Rodgers in the first round of the NCAA men's basketball tournament, Thursday, March 17, 2023 at the Greensboro Coliseum. (Walt Unks/Winston-Salem Journal NCAA Kennesaw Xavier Xavier's Souley Boum puts up a shot as he is defended by Kennesaw State's Chris Youngblood at the Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, March 17, 2023. NCAA Kennesaw Xavier Kennesaw State fans support in the seats at the Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, March 17, 2023. NCAA Kennesaw Xavier Xavier's Jerome Hunter (right) puts up a shot over Kennesaw State's Demond Robinson at the Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, March 17, 2023. NCAA Kennesaw Xavier Xavier's Colby Jones puts up an off balance shot around Kennesaw State's Brandon Stroud at the Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, March 17, 2023. NCAA Kennesaw Xavier Xavier head coach Sean Miller instructs his players at the Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, March 17, 2023. NCAA Kennesaw Xavier Xavier's Souley Boum pumps his fist and celebrates in the final moments of the game with Kennesaw State at the Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, March 17, 2023. NCAA Kennesaw Xavier Xavier's Jerome Hunter celebrates in the final moments of the game with Kennesaw State at the Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, March 17, 2023.