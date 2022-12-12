Tickets for ACC women's and men's basketball tournaments at Greensboro Coliseum are now on sale

The countdown to the ACC women’s and men’s basketball tournaments in March at the Greensboro Coliseum has begun.
Tickets books for
both tournaments went on sale Monday morning at 10 a.m. as the ACC has started its push to promote the tournaments.
Throw in the first and second rounds of the NCAA men's tournament on March 17 and 19 and the Greensboro Coliseum will have three straight weeks of basketball. Tickets for the NCAA Tournament are also
on sale. The ACC is also the official host of the NCAA's first and second rounds in Greensboro.
The ACC Women’s Tournament will be held March 1-5 followed by the next week with the ACC Men’s Tournament from March 7-11.
This will be the sixth straight year the women’s tournament will be held at the Greensboro Coliseum.
ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips said in October he was excited about the three weeks in Greensboro in March.
"As part of the postseason, the ACC will celebrate three straight weeks of tournament play at the Greensboro Coliseum," he said. "The longest running women's basketball tournament in the country will be played March 1st through the 5th, followed by the New York Life ACC men's basketball tournament from March 7 through the 11th, and a week later our conference will host the NCAA men's basketball first and second rounds."
For the men’s tournament, it’s the first time since 2021 it will be held in Greensboro. Back then the pandemic was lingering and attendance was limited. Before that tournament began Virginia and Duke withdraw because of COVID-19 concerns.
Photos: Carolina 81-73 over Virginia Tech in the ACC Tournament
