Top-seeded UNCG gets hard-earned victory over The Citadel in Southern Conference quarterfinals in Asheville

Three observations

• The Citadel hung with UNCG for most of the game, until a technical foul on Hayden Brown with 4:34 to play. Brown, the leading scorer in the Southern Conference, had a nice dunk as Isaiah Miller tried to defend. But Brown put his chest into Miller's chest after the dunk, and the technical was called. The Spartans led 68-67, but the Bulldogs never got that momentum back.

• The Citadel is known for its three-point shooting (36.1 percent, No. 65 among 340 Division I teams), but the roles were reversed as UNCG found its shot from long range. The Spartans, who rank No. 327 in three-point field-goal accuracy (29.2 percent) but are No. 16 in total attempts (664), were 9-for-25, and the Bulldogs were 5-for-26.

• It’s easy to see when the Spartans struggle on offense when they stand around waiting for Miller to create something. They fell behind by seven early in the first half but then got their offense going thanks to the outside shooting of Hayden Koval, who made three three-point shots from his usual spot at the top of the key. The Spartans led 45-39 at the break.

Notable