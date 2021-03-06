Top-seeded UNCG will play East Tennessee State after hard-earned victory over The Citadel

• UNCG has beaten the Bulldogs 16 straight times, three of them this season.

• UNCG had COVID-19 issues during the preseason and had to shut down practices but was spared during the regular season. Several Spartans games were rescheduled because of opponents' COVID-19 issues, but they were the only team in the league to play all 18 conference games.

• The last time the Spartans were the top seed in the tournament was in 2018, and they won the championship.

What they’re saying

• “They made it really hard on us tonight and you felt like you couldn’t really relax. They made a lot of great plays, scored the ball around the rim and Abee and Hayden Brown were hard to defend all night. It wasn’t pretty for us but we had some great moments but I’m proud of how we found a way.” – UNCG coach Wes Miller.

• “They make a big play and we had a good defensive play but they had a better offensive play. We weren’t really able to capitalize on that from a score standpoint. Keshaun (Langley) hit one of two free throws but that was it.... I did like how our defense responded in the final three minutes or so.” – Miller on Brown's dunk and technical foul.