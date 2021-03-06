Top-seeded UNCG will play East Tennessee State after hard-earned victory over The Citadel

T
The top-seeded UNCG men's basketball team will play East Tennessee State at 5 p.m. Sunday (ESPNU) in the semifinals of the Southern Conference Tournament at Harrah's Cherokee Center in Asheville. The Spartans' defense usually travels well, and it was up to the task again on Saturday in its 80-72 win over The Citadel in the quarterfinals.
What it means for the Spartans
The matchup against East Tennessee State will be the third of the season. UNCG won 85-74 in overtime in Johnson City on Feb. 27. The Bucs beat the Spartans 71-61 in Greensboro on Jan. 2.
Stars
The Citadel
Hayden Brown: 15 points, nine rebounds.
Tyler Moffe: 11 points, four rebounds.
Kaiden Rice: 12 points, seven rebounds.
Fletcher Abee: 18 points.
UNCG
Isaiah Miller: 21 points (8-for-14 FG), six rebounds, two assists, two steals.
Hayden Koval: 13 points (3-for-3 3FG), two blocked shots.
A.J. McGinnis: 10 points (2-for-5 3FG), three rebounds.
Angelo Allegri: 13 points (5-for-10 FG, 3-for-6 3FG), six rebounds.
Three observations
• The Citadel hung with UNCG for most of the game, until a technical foul on Hayden Brown with 4:34 to play. Brown, the leading scorer in the Southern Conference, had a nice dunk as Isaiah Miller tried to defend. But Brown put his chest into Miller's chest after the dunk, and the technical was called. The Spartans led 68-67, but the Bulldogs never got that momentum back.
• The Citadel is known for its three-point shooting (36.1 percent, No. 65 among 340 Division I teams), but the roles were reversed as UNCG found its shot from long range. The Spartans, who rank No. 327 in three-point field-goal accuracy (29.2 percent) but are No. 16 in total attempts (664), were 9-for-25, and the Bulldogs were 5-for-26.
• It’s easy to see when the Spartans struggle on offense when they stand around waiting for Miller to create something. They fell behind by seven early in the first half but then got their offense going thanks to the outside shooting of Hayden Koval, who made three three-point shots from his usual spot at the top of the key. The Spartans led 45-39 at the break.
Notable
• UNCG has beaten the Bulldogs 16 straight times, three of them this season.
• UNCG had COVID-19 issues during the preseason and had to shut down practices but was spared during the regular season. Several Spartans games were rescheduled because of opponents' COVID-19 issues, but they were the only team in the league to play all 18 conference games.
• The last time the Spartans were the top seed in the tournament was in 2018, and they won the championship.
What they’re saying
• “They made it really hard on us tonight and you felt like you couldn’t really relax. They made a lot of great plays, scored the ball around the rim and Abee and Hayden Brown were hard to defend all night. It wasn’t pretty for us but we had some great moments but I’m proud of how we found a way.” – UNCG coach Wes Miller.
• “They make a big play and we had a good defensive play but they had a better offensive play. We weren’t really able to capitalize on that from a score standpoint. Keshaun (Langley) hit one of two free throws but that was it.... I did like how our defense responded in the final three minutes or so.” – Miller on Brown's dunk and technical foul.
• “I always feel like we can play better on the defensive end. For stretches we were really good, but I know I messed up one time. But really it’s about paying attention to detail whoever we play going forward.” – Koval of UNCG who had a big blocked shot in the final minute on a Citadel fast break.
Records
The Citadel: 13-12.
UNCG: 19-8.
Next game
The Citadel (13-12): Season over.
UNCG: Semifinals, East Tennessee State, 5 p.m. Sunday (ESPNU).
