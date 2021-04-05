 Skip to main content
UNC finds Roy Williams' replacement as new men's basketball coach
UNC finds Roy Williams' replacement as new men's basketball coach

Hubert Davis is the men's head basketball coach at the University of North Carolina, multiple reports say. 

The News & Observer of Raleigh first reported the impending hire. 

Davis, who played for the program from 1988 to 1992, served as an assistant for the Tar Heels on Roy Williams' staff since 2012. 

Williams retired on Thursday after 18 seasons leading the program. 

The story is developing and will be updated. 

UCLA is a lucky 'fantasy football team'

