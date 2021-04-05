UNC finds Roy Williams' replacement just down the bench. Hubert Davis inherits team after a fitful season.

Roy Williams made way for his replacement last week, and in doing so, created a milestone opportunity for the program he departed.

North Carolina found its next men’s basketball coach just down the bench from Williams’ vacated post, promoting assistant coach and former guard Hubert Davis on Monday.

Davis becomes the first Black head coach, and 19th overall, for the school's flagship program.

He joined Williams' staff as an assistant in 2012.

“I love this university,” Davis said in a school-issued release. “I played here, I earned my degree here, I fell in love with my wife here, I got married here, I moved here after I retired from the NBA, and I have raised my family here.

“I am proud to lead this team, and I can’t wait for all that comes next.”

Davis, who will be formally introduced in Chapel Hill on Tuesday, inherits a program coming off an unceremonious exit in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, an 85-62 loss to Wisconsin to end a sporadic 18-11 season.

During his retirement announcement on Thursday, Williams acknowledged a changing landscape in college basketball while saying he was no longer the right man for the job at UNC.