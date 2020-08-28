North Carolina athletics director Bubba Cunningham announced Friday that there would not be fans at Tar Heels football games and other athletics events in September.
Cunningham said he hoped capacity could increase in October, and that the athletic department would continue to work with medical experts and the university to evaluate if that will be possible.
He also said tailgating would not be allowed on campus.
"We know this is disappointing to you – our fans, donors, and supporters — and our venues will not be the same without you there," Cunningham wrote in his update. ". . . This decision, however, was the only way we could move forward with competition.
"Our student-athletes want to play, and we must do so as safely as possible. We made this decision in consultation with medical experts, our University, and state and local officials."
North Carolina has back-to-back home games to start its season, against Syracuse (Sept. 12) and Charlotte (Sept. 19).
Here's where other FBS schools in the state stand with attendance at football games:
Duke: Announced Monday that the fall sports season would start without fans.
N.C. State: Season tickets suspended; no official announcement on fan attendance.
Wake Forest: Offering only single-game tickets; no official announcement on fan attendance.
Charlotte: No fans for home opener against Georgia State on Sept. 26, undecided on remaining home games; season ticket packages no longer available.
Appalachian State: No official announcement on fan attendance; no final decision on season tickets.
East Carolina: No longer selling season tickets; no official announcement on fan attendance.
