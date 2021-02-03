UNCG rolls to seventh straight with victory on the road over The Citadel

Another game for UNC Greensboro, and another victory.
This time the Spartans went on the road to throttle The Citadel for their seventh straight victory.
The Spartans rolled to 85-66 victory thanks to hot shooting from Kaleb Hunter in the first half and freshman A.J. McGinnis in the second half. The Spartans shot 50 percent from the field and were 9 of 22 on 3-point attempts.
In their last meeting Isaiah Miller scored a career-high 30 points against The Citadel. He didn’t need to score that many this time around but he did other things to help the Spartans along.
Stars
UNCG
Isaiah Miller: 15 points, 6 rebounds, 7 assists and 3 steals.
Kaleb Hunter: 22 points on 10 of 13 shooting, 4 rebounds, 2 as-sists
Keyshaun Langley: 10 points, 4 assists
A.J. McGinnis: 14 points on 4 of 6 shooting, 2 steals
The Citadel
Hayden Brown: 19 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists
Kaiden Rice: 13 points, 7 rrebounds
Fletcher Abee: 11 points, 4 rebounds
Three observations
A.J. McGinnis was a little “warm” in the second half. The fresh-man hit four big 3-pointers as the Spartans started to pull away. His fourth one gave the Spartans a 66-54 lead with nine minutes to play. McGinnis, who came into the game averaging just 6 points a game, had a career-high 14 points.
The Spartans got after it to start the second half. The game was tied at halftime at 35 but the Spartans created two quick turnovers on their way to a 6-0 run. The final two points were scored on free throws from Keyshaun Langley after a flagrant foul was called on The Citadel’s Hayden Brown, who had the ball and pushed it hard into the face of Langley who fell backwards. Officials looked at instant replay and decided it was a flagrant foul. Brown, the leading scorer in the conference at 20.6 points per game, struggled from the field but did get to the free-throw line to get most of his points.
The Citadel decided early in the game it wasn’t going to guard Kaleb Hunter that much so he made them pay. Hunter likes to float around the free throw line looking for open shots and he made his first six field-goal attempts of the game. Hunter had his soft left-handed shot working very well. When he sets his fee he usually doesn’t miss many of those outside shots.
What they're saying
Coach Wes Miller of UNCG on Kaleb Hunter and A.J. McGinnis' offense: “It was great to see Kaleb get going and we know he’s capable of that. We felt like he was a primary guy for us offensively and he’s starting to hit his stride. This isn’t like a surprise and I thought he got going early and got some easy baskets. And I thought A.J. gave us a lift offensively in the second half shooting the ball.”
Miller on Spartans defense: “I thought the two things we did better in the second half was guarding (Hayden Brown) as a team in the second half. You know, we just did a better job as a team kind of keeping him in front of us. And Kaiden Rice, this is the first time he’s had less than three 3-pointers made in a game and he’s leading the nation in averaging almost four 3-pointers made a game. So we did a good job of getting to their shooters.”
Notable
Four Southern Conference teams are in the latest CollegeInsider.com Mid-Major Top poll. East Tennessee State moved in at No. 19 and UNC Greensboro returned to the poll at No. 21, joining No. 9 Furman and No. 24 Wofford. The Paladins have been ranked inside the top 10 every week this season. The four teams from the Southern Conference is the most of any league.
Coach Wes Miller, who is in his 10th season at UNCG, earned his 177th career win to move past Lefty Driesell (Davidson) into 13th place on the all-time wins list in the Southern Conference. Miller is chasing Everett Case for No. 13 on the list with 187 victories. Case coached at N.C. State when it was in the Southern Conference from 1946 through 1953 before the Wolfpack moved to the ACC.
Isaiah Miller, a senior at UNCG, came into Wednesday night’s game with 277 career steals to rank fifth in Southern Conference history.
Records
UNCG: 8-2 Southern Conference, 13-5 overall.
The Citadel: 2-7 Southern Conference, 9-7 overall.
Up next
UNCG: at Furman, 5 p.m. Monday.
The Citadel: Western Carolina, 1 p.m. Monday.
