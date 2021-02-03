UNCG rolls to seventh straight with victory on the road over The Citadel

What they're saying

Coach Wes Miller of UNCG on Kaleb Hunter and A.J. McGinnis' offense: “It was great to see Kaleb get going and we know he’s capable of that. We felt like he was a primary guy for us offensively and he’s starting to hit his stride. This isn’t like a surprise and I thought he got going early and got some easy baskets. And I thought A.J. gave us a lift offensively in the second half shooting the ball.”

Miller on Spartans defense: “I thought the two things we did better in the second half was guarding (Hayden Brown) as a team in the second half. You know, we just did a better job as a team kind of keeping him in front of us. And Kaiden Rice, this is the first time he’s had less than three 3-pointers made in a game and he’s leading the nation in averaging almost four 3-pointers made a game. So we did a good job of getting to their shooters.”

Notable

Four Southern Conference teams are in the latest CollegeInsider.com Mid-Major Top poll. East Tennessee State moved in at No. 19 and UNC Greensboro returned to the poll at No. 21, joining No. 9 Furman and No. 24 Wofford. The Paladins have been ranked inside the top 10 every week this season. The four teams from the Southern Conference is the most of any league.