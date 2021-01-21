UNCG's Khyre Thompson making impact thanks to his work on the court and in the weight room

Khyre Thompson can laugh about it now.
Standing 6 feet 6 and weighing a biscuit shy of 175 pounds, he arrived at UNCG with nothing promised.
“Man, I was really thin with skinny arms, skinny legs, skinny chest and skinny everything,” said Thompson, who 2½ years later has added 25 pounds of good weight that has also meant more playing time.
Thompson, a Kernersville native and graduate of Wesleyan Academy in High Point, is finding his niche with the Spartans as part of Coach Wes Miller’s rotation. Through hard work, some guidance from his father Kevin, a former Glenn and N.C. State star, Khyre has become a factor.
Thompson has adjusted to his role nicely as an outside threat on offense, and his quickness has paid off on defense.
In the Spartans' win over The Citadel on Monday night at the Greensboro Coliseum, he came off the bench in the first half and despite being in for only a few seconds got the ball at the top of the key and made a three-pointer.
“Hey, I was open so I shot it,” Thompson said of his only field-goal attempt.
The reward for Thompson’s play this season has earned him a scholarship. He went to UNCG as a preferred walk-on, but this summer he’ll be on scholarship.
Miller said it wasn’t a hard decision to award Thompson on scholarship.
“When a kid earns a spot like that and beats out scholarship guys, he deserves to be rewarded,” Miller said.
Thompson said he appreciates earning a scholarship but said others helped him achieve that goal. His work with assistant strength coach RJ Goubeaux since his arrival has paid off on the court and in the mirror.
Thompson said that when he was a senior in high school, he could bench press 155 pounds. Now he’s up to about 235 pounds.
“When I’m by myself, I sometimes flex just to see the difference,” Thompson said with a laugh.
Another factor for Thompson playing more is his confidence level. He had a season-high 18 points in 24 minutes in a win over Coppin State and five days later in December scored 16 points in 18 minutes again USC Upstate.
Miller has noticed the difference in Thompson's aggressiveness on the court. It’s a far cry from his redshirt season.
“He’s been terrific in every way and he’s been terrific for 2½ years that he’s been here,” Miller said. “He was a recruited walk-on but he was far behind physically. We still joke his first two or three weeks of practice he was scared to sub in because he had no idea what was going on.”
Thompson played three seasons at Glenn before transferring to Wesleyan, where he played two seasons after reclassifying. He had Division II offers after high school, but UNCG assistant coach Chris LePore caught Thompson's eye.
“I really didn’t have a lot of options coming out of high school but I loved the chance that UNCG was giving me,” Thompson said.
One of the luxuries for Thompson is being close to home. His father and mother, Tommie, met at N.C. State, and now both can get to most of his games with family members being allowed during the pandemic.
“That’s been nice to have them at games in person,” Thompson said.
Kevin Thompson, who played 15 years overseas, was a 6-foot-10 inside player.
“I’ve learned a lot from him just with a lot of complex things that maybe I didn’t see, and he’s always said to be coachable and to listen,” Khyre says about his father, a former head boys coach at Walkertown High School who is now in graduate school at High Point University.
Miller, a North Carolina graduate, says being a coach’s son has helped Thompson.
“We don’t hold the N.C. State thing against his dad, Kevin,” Miller joked.
Thompson is averaging 6.1 points and 4.3 rebounds per game to go with five assists, four steals and four blocked shots in 14 games. He’s averaging 14 minutes and says he can play more if needed.
Teammates are also noticing a difference in Thompson’s play this season.
Mohammed Abdulsalam, a frequent weight-room workout partner, loves how Thompson has developed into a scholarship player.
“We all knew what he could do," Abdulsalam said, "but he’s always had that dog mentality in him and I feel like this year we are all seeing it. More great things are going to happen for Khyre for sure.”
Thompson says he’ll remain humble and continue to work hard. He loves the team-first attitude that's helped the Spartans to an 8-5 record.
“We are definitely starting to come together more,” Thompson said about the Spartans' three-game win streak. “We are practicing with a lot more intensity because early in the year we had to deal with all the COVID issues and if we were going to play or not, so we just had to get out of that mindset and it’s paid off.”
