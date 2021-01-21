UNCG's Khyre Thompson making impact thanks to his work on the court and in the weight room

“When a kid earns a spot like that and beats out scholarship guys, he deserves to be rewarded,” Miller said.

Thompson said he appreciates earning a scholarship but said others helped him achieve that goal. His work with assistant strength coach RJ Goubeaux since his arrival has paid off on the court and in the mirror.

Thompson said that when he was a senior in high school, he could bench press 155 pounds. Now he’s up to about 235 pounds.

“When I’m by myself, I sometimes flex just to see the difference,” Thompson said with a laugh.

Another factor for Thompson playing more is his confidence level. He had a season-high 18 points in 24 minutes in a win over Coppin State and five days later in December scored 16 points in 18 minutes again USC Upstate.

Miller has noticed the difference in Thompson's aggressiveness on the court. It’s a far cry from his redshirt season.

“He’s been terrific in every way and he’s been terrific for 2½ years that he’s been here,” Miller said. “He was a recruited walk-on but he was far behind physically. We still joke his first two or three weeks of practice he was scared to sub in because he had no idea what was going on.”