UNCG's seven-game win streak is snapped on the road after a 68-49 loss to Furman

• UNCG’s usual steady flow of offense hit a snag midway through the first half when the Spartans fell behind by eight points. The Spartans had six turnovers in a span of nine possessions. The Spartans stood around too much, and the Paladins took advantage. The Paladins had their way underneath as well with 16 of their first 20 points coming on the inside. By halftime the Spartans were down 36-24 after shooting just 10-for-26.

• Clay Mounce, a fifth-year Furman player, is a former star at Mount Airy High School who is averaging a career-best 15.1 points and is in the league's top 15 in scoring.

Notable

• UNCG has gone on serious defensive runs during their seven-game win streak. In a win over Chattanooga, the Spartans allowed just nine points in the final eight minutes, and in a win over Mercer it allowed just eight points in the final seven minutes. During the winning streak UNCG allowed just 66.4 points per game.

• If there are no more COVID-19 issues over the next 18 days, the Spartans will play seven conference games to finish the regular season.