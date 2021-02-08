UNCG's seven-game win streak is snapped on the road after a 68-49 loss to Furman

The UNCG basketball team's seven-game winning streak came to an end with its 68-49 loss at Furman on Monday night. The teams will meet again on Wednesday.
What it means
The loss drops the Spartans (8-3) a half-game behind Wofford (9-3) into second place at the crowded top of the Southern Conference standings. East Tennessee State (7-3) and Furman (6-3) help put those four teams two losses clear of everyone else in the league.
Stars
UNCG
Isaiah Miller: 14 points, three rebounds, six steals.
Keyshaun Langley: 11 points.
Furman
Mike Bothwell: 12 points, four rebounds.
Noah Gurley: 11 rebounds, two blocked shots.
Alex Hunter: 19 points (8-for-15 FG), six rebounds, five assists.
Jalen Slawson: 14 points (5-for-6 FG), six rebounds, three assists.
Three observations
• Furman looked a lot like UNCG has looked over the last seven games. The Paladins had 15 assists while forcing the Spartans into 15 uncharacteristic turnovers. The Spartans never got into a rhythm on offense and were 2-for-18 on three-point attempts.
• UNCG’s usual steady flow of offense hit a snag midway through the first half when the Spartans fell behind by eight points. The Spartans had six turnovers in a span of nine possessions. The Spartans stood around too much, and the Paladins took advantage. The Paladins had their way underneath as well with 16 of their first 20 points coming on the inside. By halftime the Spartans were down 36-24 after shooting just 10-for-26.
• Clay Mounce, a fifth-year Furman player, is a former star at Mount Airy High School who is averaging a career-best 15.1 points and is in the league's top 15 in scoring.
Notable
• UNCG has gone on serious defensive runs during their seven-game win streak. In a win over Chattanooga, the Spartans allowed just nine points in the final eight minutes, and in a win over Mercer it allowed just eight points in the final seven minutes. During the winning streak UNCG allowed just 66.4 points per game.
• If there are no more COVID-19 issues over the next 18 days, the Spartans will play seven conference games to finish the regular season.
• There’s a reason the Spartans have been good defensively: They get out on three-point attempts. They rank No. 1 in the Southern Conference in defending the three-pointer allowing teams to shoot 30.2 percent. Furman went 7-for-23 for 30.4 percent.
What they’re saying
• “We had times we fought back to get into the game and I think that stretch you are talking about we got it to eight (in the first half). But we turned the ball over 15 teams and this is a great transition defensive team and you can’t turn the ball over like that against Furman.” – Wes Miller, UNCG coach.
• “I was disappointed in our fight and I thought they were tougher in the fight. They kicked our tail on the backboards, they beat us to loose balls and made plays around the basket time and time again and we didn’t.” – Miller.
• “We were stagnant at times, we turned the ball over and struggled to finish and execute. We had some possessions where we got good looks and weren’t able to knock them down but that’s far down the list of things that went wrong tonight.” – Miller.
• “Sorry guys, I’m not in a real good mood after a kicking like that.” – Miller.
Records
UNCG: 8-3 Southern Conference, 13-6 overall.
Furman: 6-3, 8-6.
Up next
Furman at UNCG, 5 p.m. Wednesday (ESPNU).
