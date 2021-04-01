UNC's Roy Williams did his best on Thursday. It was all he tried to do his entire career.

That team finished 14-19, and Williams felt he had failed. He struck the same chord when talking about this season's 18-11 record.

“I just never got the team this year, where I wanted them to go,” Williams said. “I just didn’t get it done. I didn’t get them to buy in and focus on the things that I think are really big in the game of basketball.

“We got better, all season long I think we got better. But not to the level that some of our teams did.”

But the good times were still so good to him, too. The pain of the 2016 national title game loss washed away with the victory in 2017, the third of his three championships since taking over the program in 2003.

As he spoke, flanked by UNC chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz to his left and athletics director Bubba Cunningham to his right, the program’s seven championship banners hung behind him. In total, he had contributed to four of them: his three, as well as the one from 1982 as an assistant under his former boss and idol, Dean Smith.

Williams recalled during those title-winning locker rooms, someone in the program would say, "Gosh, I wish I were on Franklin Street.” Williams said he’d always laugh and say, “Franklin Street may be pretty good, but nothing’s better than this locker room.”