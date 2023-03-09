GREENSBORO – Virginia sent North Carolina packing in the ACC Tournament on Thursday night with a 68-59 win in the quarterfinals at the Greensboro Coliseum.

The question for the Tar Heels now is will they be packing at all for the postseason with their chances of making the NCAA Tournament a lot slimmer now. The loss gives the Tar Heels a 20-13 record and the end the season with a 4-4 record.

The 13th-ranked Cavs will play the winner of the N.C. State-Clemson game in the 9:30 game on Friday night in one semifinal.

In the first half it took the Cavaliers a little while to work out the kinks since they were playing for the first time in the tournament. They went up 16-13 with 6:36 left in the half.

After a timeout the Tar Heels tried to work the ball around but all they could get was a forced jumper with the shot clock winding down that Pete Nance took but it wasn’t close.

The Tar Heels got a late 3-point basket from R.J. Davis to cut the Cavs lead to 25-24, which is how the half ended. The Tar Heels kept it close in the first half despite Caleb Love not scoring and going 0 for 6 from the field.

Love and Armando Bacot both struggled. Bacot limped noticeable most of the game and didn’t play for the final 10 minutes because of an ankle injury he suffered on Wednesday night in the win over Boston College.

Notes: At the general ticket booth at the Greensboro Coliseum tickets to the upper level for the night session were on sale an hour before the game for $40 each. There were no tickets available in the lower bowl section of the arena…. Thursday was the first time all four in-state schools played in separate games in the quarterfinals since 2004 when it happened here. In that tournament Maryland beat Duke in the championship game…. The Tar Heels have 18 ACC tournaments in the 69-year history of the event. The Tar Heels last ACC championship was in 2016 in Washington, D.C…. The Tar Heels came into the ACC Tournament having not been ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 for the last 10 weeks…. Since Thursday night was the first game in the tournament for Virginia there was a moment of silence for the late Terry Hol-land, the former Virginia basketball coach. Holland died at the age of 80 on Feb. 26.