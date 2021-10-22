Wake Forest-Army football: Here's what the beat writers are talking about

SI: They have to start off strong, they have to get off to a good start. They have to have their defense make some plays in this game. And make some turnovers. The last time Army played at home, they played against Miami of Ohio, and they weren't able to create the turnovers that they're accustomed to. That kind of sets the tone for the offense when you know the defense can get off the field, create a turnover, get the offense on the field, that the offense take up a huge chunk of time, drive down the field and get touchdown drives. They only had two touchdown drives against Wisconsin on Saturday, and those were in the fourth quarter. So they need to start off strong. And Army’s defense has played really well to start the games. They haven't allowed a point in the first quarter and five of the six games they played this year. So the only one that they did was when they played Ball State. So they usually get off to strong starts; they're going to have to do that. And you're going to have to establish the fullback. The fullback is their bread-and-butter and this offense. They didn't really get the fullback going against Wisconsin. Wisconsin had a lot to do with that. They have a really good defense. So they really need to get the fullback going. And they need to keep the offense from obviously giving Wake Forest extra possessions. So the offense needs to play turnover-free.