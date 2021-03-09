 Skip to main content
Wake Forest loses to Notre Dame on three-point shot at buzzer
Wake Forest loses to Notre Dame on three-point shot at buzzer

WakeND

Notre Dame's Juwan Durham, left, maneuvers around Wake Forest's Isaiah Mucius.

 Andrew Dye Journal

A recap of the Wake Forest basketball team's 80-77 loss to Notre Dame on Tuesday night in the ACC Tournament at the Greensboro Coliseum.

Why the Demon Deacons lost

Charlotte native Trey Wertz's three-point shot, his fourth of the game, as timed expired lifted the Fighting Irish, who trailed 75-63 with 7:20 remaining and then reeled off 14 straight points to set the stage for the finish.

Up next

Second round, Notre Dame vs. North Carolina, 9 p.m. Wednesday (ACC)

Stars

Wake Forest

Daivien Williamson: 21 points (8-for-10 FG, 5-for-5 3FG).

Isaiah Mucius: 20 points, 12 rebounds, three assists.

Carter Whitt: 12 points, seven assists.

Notre Dame

Trey Wertz: 16 points (4-for-5 3FG).

Juwan Durham: 16 points, 10 rebounds.

Cormac Ryan: 14 points, seven rebounds.

Prentiss Hubb: 14 points, four assists.

Notable

 The Demon Deacons finish Coach Steve Forbes' first season 6-16.

Wake Forest led 58-42 with 16:26 to play in the game.

 Wake Forest led for 35:04, and the Irish led for only 1:26

@EthanJoyceWSJ

