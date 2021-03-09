Wake Forest loses to Notre Dame on three-point shot at buzzer

A recap of the Wake Forest basketball team's 80-77 loss to Notre Dame on Tuesday night in the ACC Tournament at the Greensboro Coliseum.
Why the Demon Deacons lost
Charlotte native Trey Wertz's three-point shot, his fourth of the game, as timed expired lifted the Fighting Irish, who trailed 75-63 with 7:20 remaining and then reeled off 14 straight points to set the stage for the finish.
Stars
Wake Forest
Daivien Williamson: 21 points (8-for-10 FG, 5-for-5 3FG).
Isaiah Mucius: 20 points, 12 rebounds, three assists.
Carter Whitt: 12 points, seven assists.
Notre Dame
Trey Wertz: 16 points (4-for-5 3FG).
Juwan Durham: 16 points, 10 rebounds.
Cormac Ryan: 14 points, seven rebounds.
Prentiss Hubb: 14 points, four assists.
Notable
• The Demon Deacons finish Coach Steve Forbes' first season 6-16.
• Wake Forest led 58-42 with 16:26 to play in the game.
• Wake Forest led for 35:04, and the Irish led for only 1:26
