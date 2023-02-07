JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. — Mark Power fired a bogey-free round of 4-under-par 68 to seal medalist honors, and the Wake Forest men's golf team rallied to win the team title at the Battle of Briar's Creek on Tuesday.

It was the 44th victory for Wake Forest men's golf coach Jerry Haas. The Demon Deacons has a final-round 10-under-par for its lowest round of the week and a 54-hole total of 13-under-par 851.

In addition, The Wake Forest women's golf team won its first tournament of the spring season on Tuesday at the UCF Challenge at Eagle Creek Golf Club in Orlando, Fla. It was the for second year in a row that the Demon Deacons had won the tournament.

It's the second time in school history that both the men’s and women’s golf programs have won team titles on the same day. Last September, the men’s team won the Old Town Club Collegiate Invitational by a program-record score and the women won the Bryan National Collegiate in Greensboro.

When play was suspended on Monday, the Demon Deacons were in fifth place and eight strokes out of the lead. When it reached the final round, all five players in the Wake Forest lineup turned in under-par rounds.

Power led for much of the tournament, winning medalist honors by four shots. He was 2-under or better in every round, the only player to do so in the field. The Kilkenny, Ireland, native’s won his second career individual title adding to his win as a freshman at the East Lake Cup in 2019.

In total, seven Demon Deacons finished inside of the top 25, including all five of the lineup players.

For the women, in 2022, the Deacs recorded a program-record 45-under-par score of 819. The team turned in a 42-under-par this year, and both scores are top five in NCAA history. The Deacs' 42-under and 822 scores are both the second lowest team 54-hole scores in program history.

Rachel Kuehn shot -15 to finish third for medalist honors.