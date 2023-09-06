It didn’t take long for Coach Dave Clawson of Wake Forest to sum up his feelings on the new rules regarding the clock in college football.

The clock no longer stops on first downs unless in the final two minutes of the half and the game.

“It stinks,” Clawson said with conviction.

What the rule does, in theory, is speed up the games but what it really does is shortens the amount of plays in each game. And because of that Clawson felt hamstrung last week because he wanted to get more players in against Elon.

The Demon Deacons like to run an up-tempo offense a lot of the time but even that won’t get them more plays. In the win over Elon the Demon Deacons ran 66 plays.

Clawson said in past seasons they averaged about 75 plays a game on offense.

Clawson acknowledged that college football is a TV-driven entity but that doesn’t mean he likes the long timeouts and now the shortening of games in terms of plays.

“I'm not aware of any coach that really likes it, but we’ll just have to deal with it,” Clawson said about fewer plays per game.

Adjustments for 11 a.m. game

While some might not like the 11 a.m. start on Saturday for the Demon Deacons game with Vanderbilt at Allegacy Stadium Clawson isn’t one of them.

Because the ACC Network is adding a game on Saturdays the 11 a.m. slot is there.

“So that's what time the TV show starts at 11 o'clock,” Clawson joked about the game on Saturday. “And I think we have less than 200 tickets left for a sellout.”

One of the casualties of Clawson’s routine on game day is his morning jog.

“I’m not getting up at 5:30 a.m.,” he said. “I’m not going to get a run in this week unless I want to sneak one in on Thursday or Friday.”

Center Michael Jurgens said their curfew at a local hotel where the Demon Deacons stay the night before home games will likely be 9:45 p.m.

“I would take an 11 o'clock kickoff every week,” Clawson said. “You get up, have some bacon and eggs and a few pancakes and a cup of coffee and let’s kick the thing off.”

Running game hoping to improve

The Demon Deacons didn’t have much of a productive running game against Elon in the first half last weekend but did fare much better in the second half.

One of the benefits they have this season is a versatile line with sixth-year senior Michael Jurgens playing guard and center. He switched back and forth a couple of times against Elon and that gave starting center Luke Petitbon a breather.

“Right now Matt Gulbin and Nick Sharpe are really co-starters (at guard),” Clawson said. “They may alternate every week as to who starts, but Jurgens ability to play center he can spell Luke a little bit.

“And then Nick and Matt can play right or left guard. And so we have a four for three rotation. We'd love Zach Vaughan and Erik Russell to come on so then we could have a three for two rotation at tackle.”

Film work after the game

Clawson was able to break down the film from Saturday’s win over Elon and saw some things that need to be corrected heading into the Vanderbilt game.

Among the things he saw was a need for better blocking by the wide receivers.

“I don't think we blocked particularly well at receiver,” Clawson said. “But when you don’t run the ball people are going to say, well, it’s the O-line. But a lot of those plays the safeties were way up so that’s part of playing receiver.”

He also said the offense and quarterback Mitch Griffis was at times, unsettled, but hopes this second week will be better.

“We have guys that have played, but not that much,” Clawson said. “And to go in and play 60 snaps as a starter is different than going in there and playing 20 snaps as a rotational player, and we just have to settle in and you know, it's got to get better. And we are going to get better competition as the season goes on.”

Jen Averill to open the gate

Jen Averill, the head coach of Wake Forest field hockey team that’s won three national championships, will lead the Demon Deacon football team onto the field Saturday.

In her 32nd year, Averill holds a 413-226-3 record and has built the Wake Forest program into a national powerhouse. In 2002, she led the Deacs to the first national championship by a women’s athletics program at Wake Forest. She then followed that up with two more national titles in 2003 and 2004.

PHOTOS: Wake Forest 37-17 over Elon in first home football game of the season