Wake Forest will hit the road for the first time this season, and Old Dominion’s offense will be a challenge.

Coach Dave Clawson says the Monarchs are up tempo all the time trying to catch defenses off balance.

“It's a really tough system because of the speed at which they play with being up tempo. They are super fast with the ball going to be snapped with 28 seconds left on the play clock,” Clawson said. “So you got to get up and get aligned, and they can get two touchdowns a game just because teams don't get aligned. So what they do is they want to run the ball and they want to take shots (downfield).”

Their spread offense is led by junior quarterback Grant Wilson, who transferred from Fordham and threw for four touchdown passes in a 38-31 Sun Belt Conference win over Louisiana. The Monarchs also lost to Virginia Tech but won last year’s game against the Hokies.

“So they got five guys and the quarterback, and then everybody is spread out as much as you can,” Clawson said. “It’s hard to have like a half a guy in coverage and a half guy for the run just because the space between the tackle and the receiver is so big. And what they do is they get the numbers and they got you.”

Clawson said more than anything it will be important to not miss many tackles against the Monarchs.

“We’ve got to tackle because of the nature of what they do and a lot of those tackles are going to be in one-on-one space and if you don’t make those tackles there’s a lot of room to run,” Clawson said.

Ke’Shawn Williams special teams play

In what was maybe the signature play of last week’s win over Vanderbilt was a special teams play made by wide receiver Ke’Shawn Williams. He forced the fumble on a punt return that was picked up by Brandon Harris who ran it back for a touchdown.

Clawson was fired up to talk about the play because the coaches showed the team Ja’Sir Taylor, a former Wake Forest playing, making a similar play in the NFL.

“On special teams we made a spectacular, big time play that changed the game,” Clawson said. “After the game I thought it was Walker Merrill but it was Ke’Shawn Williams. Ja’Sir made a play like that and in a meeting we told the guys if you have a blocker between you and the return man if you have a chance to push them into the return man to do it, and Ke’Shawn said when he got there that all he could was think about was that play. As a coach that’s really encouraging that you show something in August like that in a meeting and then in the heat of the moment the player executes it.”

Two more injuries cut into depth

Running back Justice Ellison and linebacker Chase Jones missed last week’s games because they are in concussion protocol. Jones, a team captain, hasn’t played yet while Ellison missed the Vanderbilt game.

Clawson said he’s not sure if they will return this week.

Two players that are out for an extended time will be offensive lineman Nick Sharpe, who hurt his ankle in the first half and had to be carted off the field. Also Harris, who scored on the special teams turnover, was also hurt and will likely miss the next month, according to Clawson.

Sharpe could miss the next six games with his injury.

Spencer Clapp, who missed last week with a sprained ankle but dressed for the game, could also return this week to help on the offensive line.

Jacob Roberts continues good play

Last season at N.C. A&T Jacob Roberts had two interception returns for touchdowns. This season he’s doing his work for Wake Forest and is getting to the quarterback.

Roberts leads the Demon Deacons with 18 tackles and has two sacks.

“I’m just continuing to play hard and if you make plays then you help the team,” said Roberts, who is a graduate transfer. “It’s been great and the defensive line has put me into position to make those plays.”

Roberts has thrived as a starter taking over for the injured Chase Jones.

“It’s been huge,” safety Chelen Garnes said about Roberts’ impact. “I didn’t know much about him when he came but I’m glad he did come here. He’s been a big part stepping in for Chase so for him to come into his first game and ball out it’s been great.”

