Wake Forest schedules two-game football series with Connecticut
Wake Forest schedules two-game football series with Connecticut

Wake Forest logo 112820 web only

Wake Forest's football program has announced a two-game series with Connecticut.

The Demon Deacons host the Huskies on Oct. 12, 2024, and will visit East Hartford, Conn., on Sept. 16, 2028.

Wake Forest will open its 2021 season at home Sept. 3 against Old Dominion and also has a non-conference home game against Norfolk State on Sept. 11. The Deacons' non-conference away games will be at Army on Oct. 23 and at North Carolina on Nov. 6.

