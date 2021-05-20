Wake Forest schedules two-game football series with Connecticut

The Demon Deacons host the Huskies on Oct. 12, 2024, and will visit East Hartford, Conn., on Sept. 16, 2028.

Wake Forest will open its 2021 season at home Sept. 3 against Old Dominion and also has a non-conference home game against Norfolk State on Sept. 11. The Deacons' non-conference away games will be at Army on Oct. 23 and at North Carolina on Nov. 6.