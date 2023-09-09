A severe weather system over Allegacy Stadium delayed the Wake Forest-Vanderbilt football game on Saturday morning.

The Demon Deacons were moving the ball into scoring position after a Malik Mustapha interception when the game was suspended at 11:06 a.m.

Officials made an announcement that the game would resume at 1:06 p.m.

Fans were given ample warning so seek shelter as lightning and thunder cascaded down over the stadium.

The 11 a.m. start was one of the earliest in stadium history.

The game was suspended with 12:59 left in the first quarter.

Notes

Dave Clawson coached a college football game that started at 9 a.m. back in November of 2001 when he was at Fordham. After the terror-ists attack of Sept. 11, 2001 Fordham’s game with Columbia was postponed until Thanksgiving Day on Nov. 21. Clawson’s Fordham team won 41-10….

Wake Forest announced earlier in the week that Allegacy Stadium was a sellout for the second straight week. The stadium holds 31,500. It’s one of the earliest starts for a home game since Allegacy Stadium, formerly Groves Stadium, was opened in 1968….

The ACC went 10-2 in non-conference games last Saturday matching the number of non-conference wins in one weekend that happened most recently in 2016….

Next week

Wake Forest travels to Old Dominion on Saturday for a noon game that will be broadcast on ESPN2 or ESPNU.

Vanderbilt will play at UNLV on Saturday at 7 p.m. and will be broadcast on CBS Network.

PHOTOS: Wake Forest football hosts Vanderbilt