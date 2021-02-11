Wake Forest women top Pitt in OT

After trailing late in the fourth quarter, the Wake Forest women's basketball team came from behind to defeat Pitt 64-61 on Thursday, which was also Senior Night.

Before the game, the Deacons' (10-8, 7-7 ACC) three seniors were honored. During the game, senior leaders Gina Conti and Ivana Raca helped the Deaconss to their fifth home victory of the season.

For the third consecutive game, Conti led the way in scoring, finishing with a game-high 18 points including three free throws in overtime to propel Wake Forest past Pittsburgh (4-8, 2-7 ACC).

Also for the third consecutive game, Raca posted a double-double, with 14 points and 11 rebounds.

Sophomore forward Olivia Summiel tied Raca on the glass, pulling down career-high tying 11 rebounds including six rebounds on the offensive end. The Deacons' 48 total rebounds marked a season-high.

The Deacsons are back on the road this Sunday, traveling to South Carolina for the second matchup of the season with Clemson.

Tipoff is scheduled for noon.