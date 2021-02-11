 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wake Forest women top Pitt in OT
0 comments

Wake Forest women top Pitt in OT

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
ss
Wake Forest Graphic

After trailing late in the fourth quarter, the Wake Forest women's basketball team came from behind to defeat Pitt 64-61 on Thursday, which was also Senior Night.

Before the game, the Deacons' (10-8, 7-7 ACC) three seniors were honored. During the game, senior leaders Gina Conti and Ivana Raca helped the Deaconss to their fifth home victory of the season.

For the third consecutive game, Conti led the way in scoring, finishing with a game-high 18 points including three free throws in overtime to propel Wake Forest past Pittsburgh (4-8, 2-7 ACC).

Also for the third consecutive game, Raca posted a double-double, with 14 points and 11 rebounds.

Sophomore forward Olivia Summiel tied Raca on the glass, pulling down career-high tying 11 rebounds including six rebounds on the offensive end. The Deacons' 48 total rebounds marked a season-high.

The Deacsons are back on the road this Sunday, traveling to South Carolina for the second matchup of the season with Clemson.

Tipoff is scheduled for noon.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Clearing snow from NFL stadiums requires many hands

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Carolina at Duke: What you need to know
College

Carolina at Duke: What you need to know

The Duke-Carolina basketball rivalry, which will play out again Saturday night, doesn't have quite the same luster this time with neither team ranked, with both teams coming off road losses this week and with no Cameron Crazies. Not to mention, it's also feeling like a warmup act for the Tom Brady-Patrick Mahomes Super Bowl on Sunday.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News