Wake Forest women's soccer team to play Harvard in NCAA Tournament

STAFF REPORT
WINSTON-SALEM — The Wake Forest women's soccer team will host Harvard in a first-round game in the NCAA Tournament.
The game will be at 1 p.m. Sunday at Spry Stadium.
Wake Forest (15-5) was ranked No. 25 in the most recent United Soccer Coaches poll. Wake lost 2-1 in overtime to Florida State in the ACC semifinals last week. Harvard is 12-2-1.
The winner will play the winner between Bowling Green (11-6-3) and No. 2 seed Michigan (15-3-3).
The NCAA appearance is Wake Forest's 21st since 1994.
