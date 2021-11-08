 Skip to main content
Wake Forest women's soccer team to play Harvard in NCAA Tournament
WINSTON-SALEM — The Wake Forest women's soccer team will host Harvard in a first-round game in the NCAA Tournament.

The game will be at 1 p.m. Sunday at Spry Stadium.

Wake Forest (15-5) was ranked No. 25 in the most recent United Soccer Coaches poll. Wake lost 2-1 in overtime to Florida State in the ACC semifinals last week. Harvard is 12-2-1.

The winner will play the winner between Bowling Green (11-6-3) and No. 2 seed Michigan (15-3-3).

The NCAA appearance is Wake Forest's 21st since 1994.

