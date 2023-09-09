Ground and pound.

That was the order of the day as Wake Forest beat Vanderbilt 36-20 at Allegacy Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The two-headed monster of running backs Damond Claiborne and Tate Carney helped pave the way as both had career highs in rushing. Adding to balance was quarterback Mitch Griffis who had two touchdown passes as they amassed almost 500 yards.

“I was happy just to hand the ball off and do nothing,” Griffis said about the Demon Deacons’ rushing attack that was spearheaded by a fired up offensive line.

The Demon Deacons improved to 2-0 and the Commodores fell to 2-1.

It was a long day for both teams and fans who had to endure a two-hour weather delay just after the game started at 11 a.m. By the time the game was over it was nearly five and half hours players were in uniform.

“So much for the (timing) rules to shorten the football game," Coach Dave Clawson of the Demon Deacons said. "Five and a half hours later, here we are."

Making it a longer day for the Vanderbilt defense was Claiborne, who rushed for 165 yards on 26 carries. The sophomore rushed for more yards than he had in his career with the Demon Deacons.

Carney, a graduate of Davie County High School and the younger brother of Cade, had 117 yards on 13 carries and scored on touchdown. He did have a fumble on the goal line that was a turnover but it hardly mattered as the Demon Deacons broke the game open early in the second half.

The Demon Deacons scored on two of their first three possessions in the second half to seize control. When Ke’Shawn Williams caught a third down pass for 24 yards and a touchdown early in the fourth quarter the Demon Deacons led 33-14.

“We had a team win and it was amazing,” Claiborne said about his best day as a college player.

He was able to break several tackles along the way running a lot like Chris Barclay used to do a few years ago for the Demon Deacons.

“There’s no trick to it really,” he said about breaking tackles. “It’s about believing and keeping your feet moving and when you step on the field it’s you against them.”

Claiborne and Carney were forced into more playing time because Justice Ellison was injured and wasn’t in uniform. Claiborne said he put Ellison’s initials on his shoes because the running backs have a tight bond.

Claiborne was also excited for Carney.

“I love Tater,” Claiborne said. “That’s my boy and we watch film a lot together and when he gets in the game I’m so excited for him.”

Vanderbilt had closed its deficit to 17-14 in the first half when a special teams play from Walker Merrill for Wake Forest turned the tide. On a punt return Merrill’s hit caused a fumble and Brandon Harris, a graduate transfer from Vanderbilt, scooped up the loose ball and went 30 yards for the touchdown.

Harris’ score made it 24-14 late in the half.

“I was just in position to make a play,” Harris said. “I was protecting the punter first, then I was running down and the gunner made a good play and as he made the tackle he forced a fumble and we are taught to keep our eyes up in case there’s a fumble and in this case he fumbled and we practice scoop and score.”

What Clawson was encouraged by was the improvement he saw from the first game against Elon to the win over Vanderbilt.

“I thought again, five and a half hours later, I think that's where we probably had the most growth because we were more stable,” Claw-son said. “We had less assignment errors and we were just more sound against a better football team.”

Notes

Clawson coached a college football game that started at 9 a.m. back in November of 2001 when he was at Fordham. After the terrorists attack of Sept. 11, 2001 Fordham’s game with Columbia was postponed until Thanksgiving Day on Nov. 21. Clawson’s Fordham team won 41-10….

A several weather system delayed the game for two hours soon after the 11 a.m. start time. The Demon Deacons were moving the ball into scoring position after a Malik Mustapha interception when the game was suspended at 11:05 a.m. Two hours later it resumed after the skies cleared….

Starting offensive guard Nick Sharpe of Wake Forest was hurt in what appeared to be his left ankle early in the second half. He had to be carted off to the locker room. Sharpe is a redshirt sophomore….

Defensive back DaShawn Jones of the Deacons had an interception late in the first half. It was Jones’ second interception in as many games….

Wake Forest announced earlier in the week that Allegacy Stadium was a sellout for the second straight week. The stadium holds 31,500, but it was a late-arriving crowd most likely because of the 11 a.m. start but also because of the two-hour weather delay. The stadium was about half full after the weather delay. It’s one of the earliest starts for a home game since Allegacy Stadium, formerly Groves Stadium, was opened in 1968….

Next week

Wake Forest travels to Old Dominion on Saturday for a noon game that will be broadcast on ESPN2 or ESPNU.

Vanderbilt will play at UNLV on Saturday at 7 p.m. and will be broadcast on CBS Network.

Vanderbilt 0 14 0 6 - 20

Wake Forest 3 21 3 9 - 36

W – Matthew Dennis 25 field goal

W – Jahmal Banks 7 pass from Mitch Griffis (Dennis kick)

V – Will Sheppard 11 pass from AJ Swann (Jacob Borcila kick)

W – Tate Carney 1 run (Dennis kick)

V – Sheppard 10 pass from Swann (Borcila kick)

W – Brandon Harris 30 fumble return (Dennis kick)

W – Dennis 44 field goal

W – Ke’Shawn Johnson 24 pass from Griffis (conversion failed)

V – London Humphreys 30 pass from Swann (conversion failed)

W – Dennis 20 field goal

