Wake Forest's Ian DuBose: Leader, supportive teammate, just happy to be hooping

Ian DuBose hasn’t surprised himself this basketball season, with anything. He cites a personal standard, his dedication, as to what he’s accomplished.

The Wake Forest guard, who went to campus as a grad transfer from Houston Baptist, will follow that up with a fact that’s been true since his basketball career started: "I just wanted to get back to the court, whatever that looked like."

“I always just want to be the best Ian I could be. That’s all I can be,” DuBose said. “I’m not really trying to be somebody else.

“I’m trying to be the best version of myself so I know when I push myself to be the best version of myself, I can live with that.”

The “best Ian” has come in phases this season. First, it was the team leader who showed the role he could play for a team trying to learn itself. Then, it became the supportive teammate who wanted to make it clear that care ran both ways between him and his teammates. And now, he's just a player happy to be hooping again.