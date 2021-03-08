Wake Forest's Ian DuBose: Leader, supportive teammate, just happy to be hooping

Ian DuBose hasn’t surprised himself this basketball season, with anything. He cites a personal standard, his dedication, as to what he’s accomplished.
The Wake Forest guard, who went to campus as a grad transfer from Houston Baptist, will follow that up with a fact that’s been true since his basketball career started: "I just wanted to get back to the court, whatever that looked like."
“I always just want to be the best Ian I could be. That’s all I can be,” DuBose said. “I’m not really trying to be somebody else.
“I’m trying to be the best version of myself so I know when I push myself to be the best version of myself, I can live with that.”
The “best Ian” has come in phases this season. First, it was the team leader who showed the role he could play for a team trying to learn itself. Then, it became the supportive teammate who wanted to make it clear that care ran both ways between him and his teammates. And now, he's just a player happy to be hooping again.
First, here are the known details: After playing three games, the Deacons shut down with a COVID-19 outbreak. The team played on Nov. 27, then paused three days later. They returned to practice on Dec. 20, finally playing again on New Year’s Eve. Between those two dates, however, Wake Forest announced that two players would be out. One was Tariq Ingraham, who would spend the rest of the season recovering from COVID-19.
The other was DuBose, with the official cause of medical reasons. The Durham native wanted to keep any specifics private, but he did share what the journey from there was like, starting with the news that he wouldn’t be allowed to play basketball at all.
He remembers a conversation a couple of days before his setback became public, involving his parents, Coach Steve Forbes, Wake Forest Baptist physician Dr. Chris Miles and others. DuBose said he was emotional. Furthermore, he was scared.
“I’ve been fortunate enough to play a lot of basketball in my life,” DuBose said. “Knowing that I wouldn’t be able to play, I was kind of nervous just maneuvering those waters, figuring out what next steps were.
“But it’s just, that initial shock is what gets you. It’s like, 'Oh I can’t play, what’s going on?' So now it’s ‘OK, how do I cope with that and move forward and continue to help my team and encourage them and be here for the guys?’”
Coping looked like a trip home for a few days, but then a realization that he had to get back with the team. He was back on the sideline for the game against Catawba on Dec. 31.
Sunday Okeke, a Wake Forest senior, lives with DuBose, and two other teammates, Isaiah Mucius and Blake Buchanan.
DuBose said he leaned on Okeke often while navigating his new support role.
“I think we wanted him back, too, because he was a good team leader, too," Okeke said. "A good teammate. We all wanted him back, just being on the sideline but also on the court. Having his presence it just shows … he supports the team no matter what he’s going through, and that shows what kind of person he is.”
DuBose announced his return Jan. 28. The process began with light conditioning and lifting, the workload of each expanded as he acclimated. Then on-court workouts, going for 20 minutes with a break if necessary, building that workload as he went along as well.
He finally played again Feb. 10, scoring 17 points in 28 minutes. He followed that up with 18 in an overtime loss to Florida State, including a dunk that signaled to DuBose that he was back. And there have been instances of tiredness, too, still trying to regain the stamina that built up over the summer and, really, over his life.
As at his first practice back, DuBose is reveling in what this season has been, with flaws and all, as he readies for Tuesday’s game against Notre Dame.
“It’s an honor and a dream come true to be able to play in the ACC Tournament,” DuBose said. “Particularly with how different a year this has been for me, I am very excited and looking forward to competing.”
