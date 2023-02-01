Wake's Brennan challenges for Southwestern Invitational golf title

Wake Forest's Michael Brennan shot a 4-under-par 68 on Tuesday to chalenge for the lead in the Southwestern Invitational in California.

Brennan, at 6-under-par, is three shots behind leader Jacob Sosa of Texas, who opened with a 61 at the North Ranch Country Club in Westlake Village, California. Sosa ballooned to a 74 in the second round for a 9-under par total.

After posting an opening round 70 (-2), Brennan carded just two bogeys. An opening-hole bogey was offset with two birdies in the next three holes. For the second consecutive day, Brennan hit the turn at 1-under-par. As he did on Monday, Brennan closed the round strong, starting with a birdie on No. 12.

Three holes later, Brennan posted an eagle and a birdie. His 68 was one of just two rounds in the 60s on the course and one of just nine under-par rounds in the field of 66.

As a team, Wake Forest is tied for ninth place at 18-over-par, just ahead of UNLV. Tied for seventh are UCLA and San Diego State.

The final round was scheduled for Wednesday.

FIELD HOCKEY: Grace Delmotte and Brooke McCusker were selected to Field Hockey Canada’s 18-athlete Junior Women’s National Team that will compete at the 2023 Junior Pan American Championship in Barbados in April.

Delmotte and McCusker were named to the roster after playing with Team Canada over a nine-day period in Mexico which involved eight practices and five games against local clubs and the Mexican national team.

Delmotte, a native of Vancouver, British Columbia, played for Field Hockey Canada's 2022 Women's World Cup roster. She was one of 18 athletes selected to represent Canada in the country's first World Cup appearance in 28 years.

Delmotte and McCusker helped Wake Forest make its 18th appearance in the NCAA Tournament last season. The Demon Deacons finished the season with 15 wins, the most since 2008, and defeated three top-10 teams.

SOCCER: Seven members of Wake Forest men’s soccer team have been named to the 2022 All-Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) Academic Team, the league office announced on Wednesday.

The seven honorees are the most in program history for a single year, surpassing the six selections in 2020 and 2021.

Garrison Tubbs, Chase Oliver, Hosei Kijima, Oscar Sears, Colin Thomas, Ryan Fessler and Bo Cummins all earned places on the team.

For Tubbs, it marks the third straight year he has been named to the All-ACC Academic Team as he becomes the fifth Demon Deacon in program history to earn three All-ACC Academic Team selections.

VOLLEYBALL: Three members of the Wake Forest women's volleyball team have been named to the conference’s 2022 All-Academic Team

Graduate setter Andrea Fuentes, junior defensive specialist Megan Merril and junior hitter Ashley Slater were named to the list, which was announced on Tuesday.

The honor was a first for Merril, while Fuentes and Slater have now landed all-academic selections for the second and third consecutive year, respectively. Slater is one of three all-time program players to have attained three such nods.

Tracing back to 2021-22, Wake Forest has now had three or more players earn ACC All-Academic honors in back-to-back years.