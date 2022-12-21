Wake's Turner gives profile of football program to incoming recruits

As he prepares for his final game on the Wake Forest defensive line, Kobie Turner has a message for those high school seniors who have committed to play for the Demon Deacons: You'll like it here.

"The first thing that I'd say, and I think this has stayed consistent, is the (brotherhood), the chemistry, the locker room and the culture," Turner said Wednesday during a media session at the Gasparilla Bowl in Tampa, where Wake Forest will play Missouri on Friday.

There were 19 signees announced on National Signing Day on Wednesday. Turner, who came to Winston-Salem after starting his college career at Richmond, said the incoming class will experience things they might not see at other programs.

"There's something that we have going on here that you don't find anywhere else," he said. "You don't find people who are as bought in. You have coaches here ... who have been here with Coach (Dave) Clawson for each of his years here."

And then, Turner said, there's the learning experience that transcends football.

"Teaching young men to be better young men, and also to be better football players because I think that's one of the biggest jumps coming from a young guy," he said. "But my main thing will be the culture, the type of guys that this coaching staff attracts.

"They're not just picking up random people who are not going to be good for the locker room. Everybody has a specific role."

Turner was a third-team all-ACC defender in 2022. He finished the regular season with 34 tackles, eight tackles for losses, a sack, eight quarterback hurries, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

As the talent for the 2023 team begins to take shape, Turner says the reality of his last game with his defensive teammates hit home with the last practice at the team facility as well as the traditional senior speeches. With the end of their careers edging closer, he said teammates have been spending more time together. And they want to end the season with a victory over the Tigers to give the new group something to build on.

"It's felt like I've been here for a long time, and that's a huge credit to the environment, to the coaches," he said. "So it definitely means a lot for me for this to be the last one."