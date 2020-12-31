WATCH NOW: Brawl erupts after Armed Forces Bowl game

A post-game brawl between Mississippi State and Tulsa broke out moments after the two head coaches shook hands at Amon G. Carter Stadium on campus of TCU in Fort Worth on Thursday afternoon.

It’s unclear how it started, but the teams were jawing at one another during warmups before the game’s kickoff.

Tulsa safety TieNeal Martin and Mississippi State receiver Malik Heath were in the middle of the most egregious parts of the melee, which included several players attacking other players who were on the ground. Players, including some who were not dressed for the game, were seen kicking and swinging at each other. Martin’s helmet was off as he was taking and giving blows.