19th-ranked Wake Forest will play host to Liberty on Saturday in homecoming game

This might be homecoming weekend for 19th-ranked Wake Forest, but that doesn’t mean Liberty wants to be part of the festivities.

Normally, the homecoming game is supposed to be one that’s very winnable, and despite the Demon Deacons being heavy favorites, the Flames (2-0) have talent up and down their roster.

Coach Dave Clawson offered this assessment of the Flames’ reputation in college football: “They run it like a Power Five program.”

The Flames, who are an independent, have only been Division I since 2018 but have been to three bowl games and are 3-0 in those games. Their best season was 10-1 in 2020, and they aren’t afraid of ranked opponents. They beat ninth-ranked Coastal Carolina in the 2020 Cure Bowl and are 2-2 in their last four games against ACC opponents.

“They are coming in with the mindset to take us off of where we are,” said defensive lineman Kobie Turner of the Demon Deacons.

Clawson said Coach Hugh Freeze of Liberty, who is 28-11 in his four seasons, knows how to win football games.

“We are playing a good football team in Liberty,” Clawson said. “They are undefeated and Coach Freeze has done an outstanding job wherever he’s been as a head coach….They play a very competitive schedule, and play SEC teams and ACC teams and are used to winning.”

Here are three things to watch for.

1. Clawson reiterated this week that Liberty’s offense is a lot like Wake Forest in what it tries to accomplish. The good news is Wake’s defense has faced its own offense plenty of times in practice. Last week against a running quarterback at Vanderbilt in Mike Wright the defense kept him bottled up by staying in lanes. They’ll need that same strategy against Liberty’s Kaidon Slater, who is averaging 6.3 yards per carry. “On offense, the quarterback, Slater, is a real dual-threat guy and was one of the highest recruited quarterbacks in the country and committed to Tennessee, transferred to Liberty, and he’s a threat to run it and throw it and they can be explosive.”

2. About the only issues the Demon Deacons have had through two blowout wins to start the season is with special teams. Punter Ivan Mora has made a couple of very good athletic plays on two high snaps that bailed the Deacons out. And Taylor Morin lost a punt return in the wind and the rain in the win over Vanderbilt. “I don’t want to say were not playing well on special teams because Ivan Mora is punting very well,” Clawson. “He’s kicking off well and I think Matthew Dennis is kicking well and I think our kickoff return was really good. We muffed a punt but we’ve had some moments that the heart goes fast because of the high snaps. Ivan Mora has done a good job of saving us, but I think teams will pressure us maybe a little more.”

3. Sam Hartman returned to the field on the road at Vanderbilt but now he’ll get a chance to play in front of the home crowd. It wasn’t that long ago when Hartman’s status because of a blood clot in his left arm was unknown. But thanks to the outstanding medical attention he received that included a surgery and his determination in the rehabilitation Hartman ended up missing just one game. It’s a good bet Hartman will want to be at his best as he guides Wake Forest’s “cute” offense in front of a crowd that will likely be more than 30,000.