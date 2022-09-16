 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
19th-ranked Wake Forest will play host to Liberty on Saturday in homecoming game

This might be homecoming weekend for 19th-ranked Wake Forest, but that doesn’t mean Liberty wants to be part of the festivities.

Normally, the homecoming game is supposed to be one that’s very winnable, and despite the Demon Deacons being heavy favorites, the Flames (2-0) have talent up and down their roster.

Coach Dave Clawson offered this assessment of the Flames’ reputation in college football: “They run it like a Power Five program.”

Starting cornerback has been lost for the season with a knee injury

The Flames, who are an independent, have only been Division I since 2018 but have been to three bowl games and are 3-0 in those games. Their best season was 10-1 in 2020, and they aren’t afraid of ranked opponents. They beat ninth-ranked Coastal Carolina in the 2020 Cure Bowl and are 2-2 in their last four games against ACC opponents.

“They are coming in with the mindset to take us off of where we are,” said defensive lineman Kobie Turner of the Demon Deacons.

Clawson said Coach Hugh Freeze of Liberty, who is 28-11 in his four seasons, knows how to win football games.

“We are playing a good football team in Liberty,” Clawson said. “They are undefeated and Coach Freeze has done an outstanding job wherever he’s been as a head coach….They play a very competitive schedule, and play SEC teams and ACC teams and are used to winning.”

Demon Deacons play at home on Saturday against Liberty

Here are three things to watch for.

1. Clawson reiterated this week that Liberty’s offense is a lot like Wake Forest in what it tries to accomplish. The good news is Wake’s defense has faced its own offense plenty of times in practice. Last week against a running quarterback at Vanderbilt in Mike Wright the defense kept him bottled up by staying in lanes. They’ll need that same strategy against Liberty’s Kaidon Slater, who is averaging 6.3 yards per carry. “On offense, the quarterback, Slater, is a real dual-threat guy and was one of the highest recruited quarterbacks in the country and committed to Tennessee, transferred to Liberty, and he’s a threat to run it and throw it and they can be explosive.”

VMI Wake Forest football

Wake Forest Coach Dave Clawson will try to get his team to 3-0 this season with a game on Saturday at home against Liberty.

2. About the only issues the Demon Deacons have had through two blowout wins to start the season is with special teams. Punter Ivan Mora has made a couple of very good athletic plays on two high snaps that bailed the Deacons out. And Taylor Morin lost a punt return in the wind and the rain in the win over Vanderbilt. “I don’t want to say were not playing well on special teams because Ivan Mora is punting very well,” Clawson. “He’s kicking off well and I think Matthew Dennis is kicking well and I think our kickoff return was really good. We muffed a punt but we’ve had some moments that the heart goes fast because of the high snaps. Ivan Mora has done a good job of saving us, but I think teams will pressure us maybe a little more.”

3. Sam Hartman returned to the field on the road at Vanderbilt but now he’ll get a chance to play in front of the home crowd. It wasn’t that long ago when Hartman’s status because of a blood clot in his left arm was unknown. But thanks to the outstanding medical attention he received that included a surgery and his determination in the rehabilitation Hartman ended up missing just one game. It’s a good bet Hartman will want to be at his best as he guides Wake Forest’s “cute” offense in front of a crowd that will likely be more than 30,000.

Liberty at Wake Forest

When: Saturday, 5 p.m.

Where: Truist Field

TV: ACC Network

Tickets: godeacs.com

Clawson reaches out and sends letter to injured Syracuse player

If you think football coaches stay in their team’s cocoon all season long don’t know Coach Dave Clawson of Wake Forest very well.

Earlier this month Clawson sent a hand-written letter to a sixth-year senior fullback at Syracuse who will miss the season because of an injury. Chris Elmore, who is a captain for the Orange who is from Chicago, suffered the season-ending injury in the first game of the season against Louisville.

Elmore posted the hand-written letter on Twitter, and it received plenty of positive comments about the classy move Clawson made.

“I have watched you perform at Syracuse over your entire career and have been constantly impressed with the type of football player and teammate you are,” Clawson wrote in the letter. “Your versatility and unselfish team-first attitude is so obvious.”

Elmore responded on Twitter about what it meant to him to hear from a rival ACC coach. The Demon Deacons and the Orange play on Nov. 19 at Truist Field in Winston-Salem.

“No better way to wake up than to insightful words,” Elmore wrote on Twitter. “Appreciate you Coach Clawson. Different schools, different teams, at the end of the day it’s bigger than football. Much respect coach.”

One of the qualities that Elmore has displayed in his six seasons at Syracuse is how many different roles Elmore has played so he could get on the field. He played on the offense and defensive lines and at tight end during his time in college.

And if you know Clawson, he is all about team-first guys and Elmore is the epitome of that. Clawson loves players who will do whatever it takes to play.

“I have talked about you to our team about the special qualities you must possess to fill all of those roles at such a high level,” Clawson wrote in his letter.

It’s not clear how many head coaches at Power Five schools take the time to write letters to players at other schools, but Clawson found that time and it most likely eased the sting of Elmore’s career most likely being over.

                                 -John Dell

