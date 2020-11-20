 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2020-21 college basketball preview: Wake Forest women
0 comments

2020-21 college basketball preview: Wake Forest women

  • 0
wake forest demon deacons logo

One in a series of 2020-21 college basketball previews:

Season opener

Arkansas, 11:30 a.m. Nov. 27 (Gulf Coast Showcase, Fort Myers, Fla.)

ACC opener

North Carolina, Dec. 10

Coach

Jen Hoover (114-140 in eight seasons at Wake)

Prediction

12th place; voting by league coaches

Player to watch

Senior F Ivana Raca (17.2 points; fifth in ACC); projected to make All-ACC

What they're saying

"Morra is really good with her back to the basket and likes the physical part of the game. She is working on expanding her game out to the 3-point line, and she is a good passer out of the post. She's just a great teammate, as humble as they come, and she wants to do what it takes for the team to win." – Hoover on Christina Morra, a 6-2 junior from Toronto (8.7 points, 21.1 minutes last season).

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News