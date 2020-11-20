2020-21 college basketball preview: Wake Forest women

"Morra is really good with her back to the basket and likes the physical part of the game. She is working on expanding her game out to the 3-point line, and she is a good passer out of the post. She's just a great teammate, as humble as they come, and she wants to do what it takes for the team to win." – Hoover on Christina Morra, a 6-2 junior from Toronto (8.7 points, 21.1 minutes last season).