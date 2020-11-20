2020-21 college basketball preview: Wake Forest women

One in a series of 2020-21 college basketball previews:
Season opener
Arkansas, 11:30 a.m. Nov. 27 (Gulf Coast Showcase, Fort Myers, Fla.)
ACC opener
North Carolina, Dec. 10
Coach
Jen Hoover (114-140 in eight seasons at Wake)
Prediction
12th place; voting by league coaches
Player to watch
Senior F Ivana Raca (17.2 points; fifth in ACC); projected to make All-ACC
What they're saying
"Morra is really good with her back to the basket and likes the physical part of the game. She is working on expanding her game out to the 3-point line, and she is a good passer out of the post. She's just a great teammate, as humble as they come, and she wants to do what it takes for the team to win." – Hoover on Christina Morra, a 6-2 junior from Toronto (8.7 points, 21.1 minutes last season).
