A few items of note as Wake Forest heads into a matchup at Virginia Tech

Wake Forest's men's basketball team, with three games remaining in the regular season, faces back-to-back road games, starting off with a Saturday matchup against Virginia Tech.
What you need to know about the game:
Virginia Tech recently
The No. 16 Hokies (8-4 ACC, 14-5 overall) are fresh out of a postponement hiatus and coming off a surprising loss to Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets won 69-53 on Tuesday in Blacksburg. They were boosted by a 26-point, 10-rebound performance by Moses Wright.
Virginia Tech's last game was Feb. 6, before a rash of postponements because of COVID-19 both in Virginia Tech's program and other programs in the ACC.
Virginia Tech is currently in third place of the ACC standings. It also just returned a major contributor of the team. Tyrece Radford played against Georgia Tech, his first game back after an indefinite suspension in late January.
Radford was found guilty on Feb. 3 in Montgomery County (Va.) General District Court of first-offense driving under the influence, the Roanoke (Va.) Times reported. Radford also pleaded no contest on Feb. 3 to carrying a concealed weapon. Judge Randal Duncan took the gun case under advisement for a year and could dismiss that charge at the end of that period.
Walkertown's Jalen Cone is out indefinitely with an ankle injury and didn't play against Georgia Tech.
Recapping Wake Forest
The Deacons (3-12, 6-12) have hit a conference rut, losing three straight games by nearly 20 points or more.
An overtime game against Florida State, a 92-85 loss which featured some of Wake Forest's most promising play of the season, has been followed by an 84-60 loss to Duke on Feb. 17, an 80-62 loss to N.C. State on Feb. 20 and, most recently, a 60-39 loss to Clemson on Wednesday.
Wake Forest 3-point shooting has withered during this stretch: the streaky long-range team has shot less that 30% from 3 in these last three games. Daivien Williamson is the only player to score in double digits in every game of this stretch. He and Isaiah Mucius, scoring 16 and 13 points, respectively against the Tigers, accounted for 74% of the team's scoring output against Clemson.
The last matchup
The tight 64-60 Hokies win came in the thick of Wake Forest's run of close result after close result to start ACC play.
Radford scored 20 points in the Jan. 17 game, but the surprise breakout came inside for the Hokies. David N'Guessan scored 13 points in his 14 minutes of play, going 5-for-5 from the field and 3-for-3 at the free-throw line.
Ismael Massoud (12 points), Williamson (11), Mucius (10) and Ody Oguama (nine) led a balanced scoring attack from Wake Forest.
Player to watch
Mucius has been a consistent bright spot, specifically with the energy he's tried to provide during the recent stretch of large-margin losses. His point total has creeped up during the last few games. If he gets to establish himself early, especially against a Hokies' team featuring many long defenders, it could bode well for at least one of those close contests the Deacons were accustomed to during the start of ACC play.
Virginia Tech stat to know
The Hokies' defense force steals on only 6.6% of play, which according to KenPom.com is second-to-last in the ACC and ranks 323nd of the 347 teams playing this season.
Wake Forest has constantly battled turnovers, and though Ian DuBose has provided some more sturdiness in ball handling since his return, the Deacons fight that possession battle every game. They had 19 turnovers against N.C. State and only 10 against Clemson, but most of those (eight of them, precisely) came in a first half that set them too far behind.
