A few items of note as Wake Forest heads into a matchup at Virginia Tech

Wake Forest's men's basketball team, with three games remaining in the regular season, faces back-to-back road games, starting off with a Saturday matchup against Virginia Tech.

What you need to know about the game:

Virginia Tech recently

The No. 16 Hokies (8-4 ACC, 14-5 overall) are fresh out of a postponement hiatus and coming off a surprising loss to Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets won 69-53 on Tuesday in Blacksburg. They were boosted by a 26-point, 10-rebound performance by Moses Wright.

Virginia Tech's last game was Feb. 6, before a rash of postponements because of COVID-19 both in Virginia Tech's program and other programs in the ACC.

Virginia Tech is currently in third place of the ACC standings. It also just returned a major contributor of the team. Tyrece Radford played against Georgia Tech, his first game back after an indefinite suspension in late January.

Radford was found guilty on Feb. 3 in Montgomery County (Va.) General District Court of first-offense driving under the influence, the Roanoke (Va.) Times reported. Radford also pleaded no contest on Feb. 3 to carrying a concealed weapon. Judge Randal Duncan took the gun case under advisement for a year and could dismiss that charge at the end of that period.