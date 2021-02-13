A gutting overtime loss for Wake Forest and a difference in locker room reaction from two weeks ago

Less than two weeks ago, Wake Forest basketball coach Steve Forbes described a team locker room that didn’t feel the hurt of a loss the way he wanted. A 21-point loss to Notre Dame was fresh, and Forbes pointed it out as one of the main problems he was hired to fix.
Fast forward to Saturday, and pain came in the fashion of hard truths after an overtime loss to No. 17 Florida State. The Demon Deacons saw a lead in the final minute of regulation wash away, giving the Seminoles the chance to push it to overtime and ultimately take a 92-85 victory.
It didn’t take long for Forbes or his players to address what could, and probably should, have been a road win against a top-25 team.
“At the end of the day, we’ve got nobody to blame but ourselves for this loss,” Forbes said. “We had ourselves in position to win."
Added Jonah Antonio, who scored a career-high 23 points and hit seven of eight from three-point range: “That was our game. I think we had that game, and I think we beat ourselves, honestly.”
Antonio had been a spark plug in the second half, hitting four of his five three-point attempts. He shined like the hood ornament of a smooth-running car, which in this case was the Wake Forest offense.
The Deacons trailed by 13 in the second half but found their rhythm again. A team with turnover problems – Wake Forest turns over the ball 20.7 percent of the time, according to KenPom.com – was essentially flawless.
They had only two turnovers in the second half and pulled themselves back into the game, ultimately moving back in control. But their defining moments, to which Forbes and others alluded, were missed free throws and a poor defensive moment with the second half waning.
Ian DuBose, starting for the first time since his return to the court this week, went 1 for 2 on each of two trips to the line in the final 20 seconds. A make would have forced Florida State to make a three instead of only needing a two.
When DuBose hit his final free throw with five seconds left, what followed became a crushing blow. Scottie Barnes took the inbound, cut across half-court and skittered behind a teammate, forcing Wake Forest’s Ody Oguama to pick him up at the top of the key. Barnes, 6-foot-9, went at the hoop and converted a reverse layup with less than a second remaining.
“It’s real simple, you just stay between your man and the basket,” Forbes said. “Ody’s quick enough, fast enough to guard anybody out on the court.
“And so all you do is you make him score over you. You don’t give him a lane to the basket. You don’t let the guy just drive it to the basket.”
Wake Forest had faced a late-game scenario before and won. Against Pittsburgh on Jan. 23, Wake Forest staved off a last-second shot to secure its first ACC victory. And while that scene came in a half-court set rather than the Seminoles’ full-court sprint, the Deacons forced a tough shot for the Panthers’ Xavier Johnson instead of allowing him room to run.
Wake Forest couldn’t replicate that against Barnes, and from there, the game snowballed. DuBose fouled out within the first minute of overtime. Then Oguama fouled out a few minutes later. Florida State outscored Wake Forest 12-5 in the overtime period, making 10 of 14 free-throw attempts.
The result doesn’t undo the emerging signs of progress: the way Wake Forest handles pressure has improved with the return of DuBose, who missed the first 11 ACC games. Carter Whitt, a freshman point guard who has been thrown in the fast lane out of necessity, had a nine-assist day. Forbes’ hope of using cuts and screens to pester FSU’s defensive switches and create lane openings led to a near takedown of the ACC's defending champion and this season's second-place team. But as he's pointed out consistently, moral victories mean nothing to the Deacons' first-year coach.
DuBose scored 18 points, one point more than in his return performance against Boston College on Wednesday. Clearly bothered by the free throws he didn’t make, DuBose pointed out just how different the locker room felt on Saturday.
“I take it personal,” DuBose said. “ It’s something that we put our best effort out on the floor, and when you leave your best effort out on the court, you have to live with it.
“But I think the locker room, guys cared. It wasn’t ‘oh that just happened,’ guys cared and competed. It sucks that it didn’t go our way, but we’ve got to bounce back and learn from it. Definitely a different energy compared to Notre Dame. We care. We want to win.”
