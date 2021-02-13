A gutting overtime loss for Wake Forest and a difference in locker room reaction from two weeks ago

They had only two turnovers in the second half and pulled themselves back into the game, ultimately moving back in control. But their defining moments, to which Forbes and others alluded, were missed free throws and a poor defensive moment with the second half waning.

Ian DuBose, starting for the first time since his return to the court this week, went 1 for 2 on each of two trips to the line in the final 20 seconds. A make would have forced Florida State to make a three instead of only needing a two.

When DuBose hit his final free throw with five seconds left, what followed became a crushing blow. Scottie Barnes took the inbound, cut across half-court and skittered behind a teammate, forcing Wake Forest’s Ody Oguama to pick him up at the top of the key. Barnes, 6-foot-9, went at the hoop and converted a reverse layup with less than a second remaining.

“It’s real simple, you just stay between your man and the basket,” Forbes said. “Ody’s quick enough, fast enough to guard anybody out on the court.

“And so all you do is you make him score over you. You don’t give him a lane to the basket. You don’t let the guy just drive it to the basket.”