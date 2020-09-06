Even Justin Herron eventually moved on from Wake Forest.
Every team in the country features at least a couple of players in new roles; the Deacons are no exception.
Zach Tom is expected to take over at left tackle, where Herron started a program-record 51 games there across the last five seasons. But Tom was already a starting offensive lineman — he’s just moving from one spot to another.
This is a look at players who will be asked to do so much more for the Deacons than they’ve been asked in the past.
Here are the top five players who have vastly different roles for the Deacons this season:
1. Sam Hartman | quarterback | 6-1, 215
Not an unfamiliar spot for Hartman, but a return to where Hartman was two years ago.
Hartman is better-suited to handle the rigors of a college football season, weighing in about 40 pounds heavier than he was as a freshman starter. There was a noticeable difference that season in Hartman after he took a few hits — that has seemingly been remedied.
So now Hartman regains the reins to Wake Forest’s offense after throwing for 1,984 yards and 16 touchdowns as a freshman. He was sharp in relief of Jamie Newman against Louisville and Syracuse last season, and helped the Deacons beat Florida State in his lone start.
2. Taleni Suhren OR Michael Jurgens | center | 6-4, 297/6-4, 295
Tom’s move to left tackle means Wake Forest is breaking in a new center perhaps earlier than it thought it would have to.
Suhren, a fifth-year senior, and Jurgens, a redshirt sophomore, were engaged a position battle for the starting gig that we may not know the results of until the first snap against Clemson.
Playing center in Wake Forest’s hyper-speed offense is no easy task, being responsible for identifying defensive alignments in split seconds.
Neither Suhren nor Jurgens has ever started a game at Wake Forest.
3. Donavon Greene | wide receiver | 6-2, 198
Greene might have been on this at the beginning of fall camp; he was necessary on this list once Sage Surratt announced he was opting out of the season.
The redshirt freshman from Mount Airy will go from not playing in the Deacons’ first nine games last season to being the top wide receiver this season.
His performances against Syracuse and Michigan State to end the season suggest he’s up to the task — with a combined 10 catches, 201 yards and two touchdowns in those games.
4. Ja’Sir Taylor | cornerback | 5-10, 187
Essang Bassey and Amari Henderson started a combined 80 games in their Wake Forest careers — nearly all of them coming with Taylor playing as the nickel and filling in when either was injured.
Now Taylor becomes the leader of the Bermuda Boyz.
Taylor had the first two interceptions of his career in the last two regular-season games last season.
He’ll be the Deacons’ No. 1 cornerback and will start opposite a cornerback who doesn’t have a career start — no matter if that’s Kenneth Dicks III, Tyriq Hardimon, Caelen Carson or another candidate.
5. Ivan Mora OR Zach Murphy | punter | 6-0, 176/6-0, 189
Another spot where Wake Forest is picking a replacement for a position that was locked down for a long time.
Dom Maggio attempted 296 of 307 punts in the last four seasons — Murphy punted once last season and Mora has never attempted a punt at Wake Forest.
It’s not the most-glamorous position, but with an inexperienced offense and perhaps a recipe for winning that relies more on ball control and low-scoring games, this becomes an important spot.
