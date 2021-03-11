 Skip to main content
A Wake Forest guard has entered the transfer portal
A Wake Forest guard has entered the transfer portal

Wake Forest's Jahcobi Neath drives against No. 17 Florida State.

 John Quackenbos

Wake Forest guard Jahcobi Neath has entered the transfer portal, the Journal confirmed on Thursday.

The move comes two days after the Deacons ended their season with an 80-77 loss to Notre Dame. 

Neath, a sophomore, started four games and appeared in 20. He averaged 3.8 points and 1.7 assists for the Deacons in just under 16 minutes per game. 

His playing time waned as the season neared its end -- Neath didn't play against Georgia Tech in the regular season finale or against Notre Dame, creating opportunity for freshman Quadry Adams. 

Neath was one of the few holdovers from Danny Manning's last season at Wake Forest.

Following his freshman season, Neath entered the transfer portal. Ultimately he returned to Wake Forest after the school hired Steve Forbes.

The Deacons finished 6-16, with a 3-15 mark in ACC play. 

