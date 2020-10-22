Abernethy family has special reason to celebrate Wake Forest's win over North Carolina 50 years ago

David Abernethy and his wife, Donna, call it the best weekend of their lives for obvious reasons.

Sure, they got married on Oct. 25, 1970, but it was the weekend that turned out to be an incredible couple of days.

“The day before our wedding, most of our wedding party was at the North Carolina game,” Donna said. “What a game that was, and it made that night at the rehearsal dinner even better.”

The day before their wedding was the famous 14-13 win for Wake Forest over North Carolina at Groves Stadium.

The next day, the couple married at First Baptist Church in Rural Hall.

“That date kind of sticks out for us,” David said. “We beat Carolina, and then we got married. What a way to start out our lives as a married couple.”

Both are graduates of Wake Forest, and one of their sons, Jason, played golf for the Deacons in the mid-1990s and graduated.

Wake Forest has been a part of their lives for as long as they can remember.

“It’s always fun to think about that weekend, and for it to include one of the biggest football games in school history is neat,” David said.