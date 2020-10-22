Abernethy family has special reason to celebrate Wake Forest's win over North Carolina 50 years ago

David Abernethy and his wife, Donna, call it the best weekend of their lives for obvious reasons.
Sure, they got married on Oct. 25, 1970, but it was the weekend that turned out to be an incredible couple of days.
“The day before our wedding, most of our wedding party was at the North Carolina game,” Donna said. “What a game that was, and it made that night at the rehearsal dinner even better.”
The day before their wedding was the famous 14-13 win for Wake Forest over North Carolina at Groves Stadium.
The next day, the couple married at First Baptist Church in Rural Hall.
“That date kind of sticks out for us,” David said. “We beat Carolina, and then we got married. What a way to start out our lives as a married couple.”
Both are graduates of Wake Forest, and one of their sons, Jason, played golf for the Deacons in the mid-1990s and graduated.
Wake Forest has been a part of their lives for as long as they can remember.
“It’s always fun to think about that weekend, and for it to include one of the biggest football games in school history is neat,” David said.
The Abernethys are long-time season ticket holders, but because of the pandemic they have donated them back to the athletics department.
For their special 50-year anniversary, they intended to have a party at Maple Chase Golf & Country Club but changed their plans because of the pandemic. They will celebrate in a low-key way, but Donna says they will eventually celebrate with friends and family.
“We may do a 50½-year celebration if it’s safe, or we will treat our 51st anniversary as if it was our 50th,” Donna said.
Wake Forest trailed Carolina 13-0 in the second half on Oct. 24, 1970 but scored two touchdowns to win. The Deacons finished 5-1 in the ACC to claim the league championship.
The Abernethy family has been a part of Wake Forest for countless decades. They both have volunteered in recent years at football games, welcoming fans to parking lots.
“We are also putting together a golf scholarship for the school, so we’re excited about that,” David said.
Jason attended Wake Forest during the glory years of the Tim Duncan/Randolph Childress basketball era.
“He knew all those basketball players, and he got a T-shirt signed by all those guys for his younger brother and he still has it in a frame,” David said. “So our family kind of grew up all around Wake Forest.”
Donna said having such a great weekend to start their marriage had to be good omen.
“The 50 years are special, and our loyalty to Wake Forest is just as special,” Donna said. “It’s been a wonderful 50 years, and that game with Wake Forest winning it sort of started everything.”
