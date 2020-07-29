Wake Forest Clemson Football

The ACC announced a new scheduling model for the upcoming football season. 

A new ACC scheduling model for football season includes Notre Dame as a member and gives teams a 10-game conference schedule, plus one non-conference game to be determined.

Games will begin the week of Sept. 7-12, and teams will have 13 weeks to play 11 games.

Divisions won’t be used, with the top two teams in winning percentage playing the ACC championship game on Dec. 12 or 19 at Charlotte’s Bank of America Stadium.

Notre Dame, a long-time independent in football, will have a chance to play for an ACC championship, while all TV revenue, including money from Notre Dame's deal with NBC, will be divided among the 15 ACC members.

