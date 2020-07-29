A new ACC scheduling model for football season includes Notre Dame as a member and gives teams a 10-game conference schedule, plus one non-conference game to be determined.
Games will begin the week of Sept. 7-12, and teams will have 13 weeks to play 11 games.
Divisions won’t be used, with the top two teams in winning percentage playing the ACC championship game on Dec. 12 or 19 at Charlotte’s Bank of America Stadium.
Notre Dame, a long-time independent in football, will have a chance to play for an ACC championship, while all TV revenue, including money from Notre Dame's deal with NBC, will be divided among the 15 ACC members.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.