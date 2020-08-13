The ACC announced Thursday that President Nathan Hatch of Wake Forest is one of the co-chairs of the search advisory committee for the next commissioner, and that it has hired Turnkey Search to assist in its search.
The ACC’s board of directors is led by chair Kent Syverud of Syracuse and includes chancellors and presidents of the 15 member schools. President Fr. John Jenkins of Notre Dame will co-chair the committee along with Hatch.
Last month, Hatch told the Journal that there’s a “surprising cohesion” to the ACC, given the mix of universities — nine public, six private — and that the ACC has a “wonderful trajectory.”
“We’re deeply committed to amateur athletics and to have student-athletes and to have students that graduate, be educated for life. I think there’s a common commitment to that,” Hatch said of the league’s membership. “And the proper role that athletics can play at a great university. Not an outsized role but an appropriate role.”
John Swofford announced in June that this academic year would be his last as commissioner. Swofford became the league’s fourth commissioner in July 1997 and is the longest-tenured commissioner in ACC history.
Turnkey has partnered with Chad Chatlos and Katy Young Staudt from Ventura Partners.
Wake Forest used Chatlos in its hiring of Coach Steve Forbes, with Athletics Director John Currie calling him, “an absolute warrior throughout this process.” Chatlos participated in commissioner hirings at the SEC (Greg Sankey) and with Major League Baseball (Rob Manfred).
