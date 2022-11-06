 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ACC basketball season tips off on Monday; Wake Forest will play host to Fairfield at Joel Coliseum

WSSU Wake Forest Basketball

Wake Forest head coach Steve Forbes will begin his third season in Winston-Salem. The Demon Deacons won 25 games last season and were fifth in the ACC and made it to the third round of the NIT.

 Allison Lee Isley, Journal

The Atlantic Coast Conference, one of the most historic basketball conferences in the country, will tip off on Monday with season No. 70.

If the preseason polls are any indication North Carolina and Duke could be right back in the Final Four again at the end of this season. The two programs played in the semifinals last year in what was Coach Mike Krzyzewski's final game on the Duke bench.

The Tar Heels lost in the championship game to Kansas but return four starters as Coach Hubert Davis has experience galore.

For the Wake Forest Demon Deacons, Coach Steve Forbes will replace four starters from a 25-win season in what was his breakthrough year.

Forbes and the Demon Deacons will debut on Monday night at 8 p.m. against Fairfield at Joel Coliseum.

The Demon Deacons tuned up for their opener tonight by beating Division II Winston-Salem State 82-69 last week at Joel Coliseum in an exhibition game.

“We've got to learn from it and move on and get ready to play on Monday, which will be a tough game,” Forbes said after the exhibition game. “Fairfield's got a good team and really good coach, good program. They played Rutgers tough the other night and we got a lot to work on before we get ready to play on Monday."

Also in action on Monday night will be Kevin Keatts' N.C. State team which will play Austin Peay at home at 8 p.m.

Of the 15 ACC teams 13 will be in action on Monday. Louisville plays on Wednesday and Notre Dame will play host to Radford on Thursday.

Three ACC teams were ranked nationally in the preseason Associated Press Top 25 poll. North Carolina is the Associated Press’ Preseason No. 1 team for a record 10th time and the first time since the 2015-16 season. Duke was ranked 7th and Virginia was ranked 18th.

While Krzyzewski retired after a hall of fame career and five national championships the three veteran coaches still in the league are Syracuse’s Jim Boeheim (998 career wins), Miami’s Jim Larranaga (696 career wins) and Florida State’s Leonard Hamilton (595 career wins).

This week's ACC Basketball Schedule

Monday, November 7

Jacksonville at No. 7/8 Duke | ACCN | 7 p.m.

Stetson at Florida State | RSN | 7 p.m.

The Citadel at Clemson | ACCNX | 7 p.m.

Tennessee-Martin at Pitt | ACCNX | 7 p.m.

Clayton State at Georgia Tech | ACCNX | 7:30 p.m.

Lafayette at Miami | ACCNX | 7:30 p.m.

Cornell at Boston College | ACCNX | 8 p.m.

Austin Peay at NC State | ACCNX | 8 p.m.

Fairfield at Wake Forest | ACCNX | 8 p.m.

Lehigh at Syracuse | ACCNX | 8 p.m.

UNCW at No. 1/1 North Carolina | ACCN | 9 p.m.

NC Central at No. 18/18 Virginia | RSN | 9 p.m.

Delaware State at Virginia Tech | ACCNX | 9 p.m.

Wednesday, November 9

Bellarmine at Louisville | ACCN | 9 p.m.

Thursday, November 10

Lehigh at Virginia Tech | ACCN | 6 p.m.

Radford at Notre Dame | ACCN | 8 p.m.

Friday, November 11

Detroit Mercy at Boston College | ACCNX | 1 p.m.

USC Upstate at No. 7/8 Duke | ACCN | 6:30 p.m.

College of Charleston at No. 1/1 North Carolina | RSN | 7 p.m.

West Virginia at Pitt | ACCNX | 7 p.m.

Campbell at NC State | ACCNX | 7 p.m.

UNC Greensboro at Miami | ACCNX | 7 p.m.

Florida State at UCF | ESPN+ | 7 p.m.

Clemson at South Carolina | SECN+ | 7 p.m.

Georgia at Wake Forest | ACCN | 8:30 p.m.

Monmouth at No. 18/18 Virginia | RSN | 9 p.m.

Saturday, November 12

Wright State at Louisville | ACCNX | 1 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Georgia State | ESPN+ | 7 p.m.

Sunday, November 13

Youngstown State at Notre Dame | RSN | 4 p.m.

William & Mary at Virginia Tech | RSN | 6 p.m.

ACC By The Numbers

• Four members of the 2022 All-ACC Team are back for the 2022-23 season: UNC’s Armando Bacot (first team), Miami's Isaiah Wong (third), ND's Dane Goodwin (third) and Virginia's Jayden Gardner (third). Bacot and Wong are two-time All-ACC honorees.

• Bacot is the first All-ACC First Team honoree to return to school since UNC's Luke Maye came back for the 2018-19 season.

• Bacot was named the Preseason ACC Player of the Year, while Duke’s Dereck Lively II was tabbed Preseason Rookie of the Year.

• Following a vote of the league’s media, North Carolina was chosen as the preseason favorite to win the 2023 ACC Championship. The Tar Heels were named preseason favorites for the first time since 2017 and were followed in the poll by Duke, Virginia, Miami and Florida State.

• This is the 298th week in which an ACC team has been ranked No. 1 in the AP poll – most of any conference.

• The ACC features a pair of new head coaches this year, with both taking over at their alma maters: Jon Scheyer (Duke) and Kenny Payne (Louisville).

• ACC teams combined to welcome in 34 Division I transfers this season, including 19 graduate transfers. Each school has at least one transfer this season. Duke, Louisville, NC State and Wake Forest each brought in four Division I transfers to lead all ACC programs.

• Four ACC coaches – most of any league – rank among the top 20 nationally in wins among active coaches: Syracuse's Jim Boeheim (first, 998), Miami's Jim Larrañaga (ninth, 696), FSU's Leonard Hamilton (16th, 595) and Notre Dame's Mike Brey (18th, 571).

• Three ACC coaches rank among the top 20 nationally in active career win percentage (min. five years): Virginia's Tony Bennett (ninth, .720), Syracuse's Jim Boeheim (16th, .701) and Wake Forest's Steve Forbes (17th, .700).

• 84 alumni from ACC programs made 2022-23 Opening Day NBA rosters. That is the most of any conference. Fourteen ACC programs had at least one former player on an NBA Opening Day roster. Duke led all ACC schools with 25 alumni on NBA rosters, while UNC had 11, Virginia nine and Florida State eight.

• Current league members have won nearly 25,000 games and have had 821 NBA Draft picks, including 283 first-round selections.

• All 15 league members have 1,000 or more all-time wins, including 10 schools with 1,500 or more victories.

• The ACC features four of the eight winningest programs in NCAA history: North Carolina (3rd), Duke (4th), Syracuse (6th) and Notre Dame (8th).

