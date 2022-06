ACC eliminates two division model for football schedule for 2023 season

The Atlantic Coast Conference is scrapping the two division model for football starting next season.

The new scheduling model will eliminate the Atlantic and Coastal divisions and all 14 schools will vie for the top two spots and a berth in the ACC championship game. The top two teams based on conference winning percentage will play for the title starting in the fall of 2023.

“The future ACC football scheduling model provides significant enhancements for our schools and conference, with the most important being our student-athletes having the opportunity to play every school both home and away over a four-year period,” Commissioner Jim Phillips of the ACC said in a statement.

The model in 2023 is based on a 3-5-5 structure whereby each team will play three primary opponents annually and face the other 10 league teams twice during the four-year cycle, once at home and once on the road. The schedule allows for each team to face all 13 conference opponents home and away at least once during the four-year cycle.

For Wake Forest, its three primary partners are Duke, Georgia Tech and Virginia Tech.

The ACC went to divisional play in 2005 and the winners of each division played for the conference championship game.

Wake Forest is the only North Carolina school to win the ACC title since 2005 when divisional play began. The Demon Deacons won the ACC title in 2006 and last season lost to Pittsburgh 45-21 in the championship game in Charlotte.

This year’s championship game will be the final one where the Atlantic and Coastal division winners will play for the title. That game is scheduled for Dec. 3 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.