ACC football radio crews calling audibles with their on-field reporters sidelined

More fans are being allowed into football stadiums around the ACC. But one segment of the game-day experience that still can’t get a spot on the field is your favorite school's radio sideline reporter.
For Wake Forest, Dave Goren has been relegated to watching the game from the Marvin “Skeeter” Francis press box with socially distant journalists.
“I miss feeling the game,” said Goren, a 15-year veteran on Wake Forest's Learfield IMG College broadcasts. “And I miss talking to the players in the post-game because that’s where you can get to know them.”
Even as Gov. Roy Cooper's Phase 3 now allows 7% fan capacity in stadiums, guidelines developed by the ACC's COVID-19 medical advisory board for game days deemed radio crew sideline reporters as non-essential. Goren has not been part of Wake Forest's broadcasts this season.
Stan Cotten, in his 24th season as the play-by-play voice for Wake Forest, says there’s an obvious void in broadcasts without Goren on the sidelines. Cotten and analyst Lary Sorensen fill the air time but can’t seek Goren's insight at key moments.
“It’s really been a squirrelly season and a strange season, obviously,” Cotten said. “We’ve done a few things differently with piping in some crowd noise to using the field microphone a little more. We've all just kind of adjusted on the fly.”
Goren said there’s no way a sideline reporter sitting in a press box can get a proper feel of a game.
“When I was doing color commentary, it’s just different up in the press box compared to being down on the field,” Goren said.
He added that the SEC and Big 12 are allowing sideline reporters. And so is the Sun Belt Conference, which governs rules for Appalachian State's broadcasts.
The Deacons' radio crew will not fly to games at Syracuse on Oct. 31 or Louisville on Dec. 5, instead broadcasting via monitors from Truist Field, but did travel to N.C. State and will go to North Carolina later this season.
Other radio crews have also adjusted with the sideline reporters finding other ways to help during broadcasts.
Lee Pace, North Carolina's sideline reporter, has moved up to the press box as Jones Angell’s analyst. Brian Simmons, who normally works with Angell, lives in Orlando, Fla., and hasn't traveled to games. But when North Carolina plays in Florida this month against Florida State and in December at Miami, Simmons will be back in his familiar spot.
“I’ll be on pre-game and post-game,” Pace said of the Florida trips. “I’ve been on the sideline since 2004, and I miss being close to the action.”
Pace also said he might set up in the stands near the bench if permitted, and he will help with the broadcast from there when the Tar Heels travel to Florida State and Miami.
Tony Haynes, State's long-time sideline reporter, also has moved up to the booth during games. State’s radio crew, however, is not traveling to road games this season and broadcasts those remotely.
At Duke, John Roth continues to handle pre-game shows instead of working the sidelines.
Goren teaches a sports broadcasting class in person on campus on Monday nights.
“I would be OK with just being in the end zone and staying in one spot with my mask on at all times,” Goren said. “I haven’t heard of any movement or even rumors about us being allowed back on the field. I just think we add a lot in terms of information to the listeners that you don’t get anywhere else, not even from TV.”
