ACC men's basketball tournament chronicled in 10-part ESPN series on ACC Network

It probably doesn't matter, but it’s rather strange that the first of a 10-part documentary that chronicles the historic ACC men’s basketball tournament will air on Feb. 7 on the ACC Network immediately after the Pittsburgh-West Virginia non-conference game.
When the conference was formed and broke away from the Southern Conference in 1953, Pittsburgh wasn’t close to being an ACC member. It’s a member of a league that has swelled to 15 schools. That’s a far cry from the seven original schools that formed the league at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro.
There’s little argument that the league’s reputation was built thanks in large part to the tournament, which is one of the longest-running in the country.
"The Tournament: A History of ACC Men’s Basketball," produced by Emmy Award winners Jonathan Hock and John Dahl for ESPN, will air in two-episode, two-hour blocks on ACC Network beginning at 9 p.m. Feb. 7 and continuing Feb. 14, Feb. 21, Feb. 28 and March 7.
For those who grew up with the tournament, just seeing the trailer should give you chills.
Randolph Childress, a former Wake Forest All-America, can certainly relate to what the tournament means to him. In his senior season in 1994-95, he mesmerized the Greensboro Coliseum over three days and helped Coach Dave Odom and the Demon Deacons win the tournament.
“I am looking forward to it,” Childress, a TV analyst and a longtime Deacons assistant coach, said by phone.
Childress, a Washington native, grew up watching one of the league's most famous players.
“I can’t wait to see a lot of it because that was my era when Len Bias was at Maryland,” said Childress, 49, who lives in Winston-Salem. “When you think about this league, there have been so many great players and great coaches, so to see all of that is going to be a treat.”
It was also a treat to see Childress guide the Deacons to the ACC title in his senior season with a sophomore power forward by the name of Tim Duncan. Childress scored 107 points in three games, averaging 35.7 points and seven assists, in one of the best individual efforts in the history of the tournament.
“It's special to remember it and how we blended the veterans with the younger guys,” Childress said. "Coach Odom and Wake Forest won it again the next year, but just to be a part of that my senior season is great to think about."
One highlight played over and over, especially for Wake Forest fans, is Childress’ mean crossover that tangled up the Tar Heels' Jeff McInnis, who fell to floor. As Childress was getting ready to shoot a three-pointer he motioned over to McInnis to come get him.
Childress made the three-pointer on his way to leading the Deacons to the win. Childress also hit the game-winning shot with four seconds to go.
“I don’t know (if the McInnis crossover) is in the documentary or not,” Childress said.
Hock produced the 30 for 30 "Survive and Advance" on N.C. State's national championship run in 1982-83 with Coach Jim Valvano. Dahl, who helped produce "The Last Dance" on ESPN chronicling Michael Jordan’s final season with the Chicago Bulls in 1996-97, is a North Carolina graduate who grew up in Maryland.
“It’s a thrill and a privilege to tell this story,” Dahl, a vice president and executive producer for ESPN Original Content and Special Projects, said in a news release. “Growing up mostly in Maryland and North Carolina, my love of basketball really began with the ACC. It meant so much to me, and there was nothing quite like the ACC Tournament. The intensity of those few days of basketball every March, combined with the elite quality of players and coaches, made it a must-see event.”
From the tournament’s humble beginnings with N.C. State and Coach Everett Case winning the first one to North Carolina and Coach Dean Smith and then the dominance of Duke and Coach Mike Krzyzewski, who at one point won seven of eight tournament titles, the tournament's history is broken into 10 eras.
Maybe what’s not appreciated more these days is how the ACC used to be the playgrounds of future NBA stars. The names of David Thompson, Ralph Sampson, Jordan, Tim Duncan, Joe Smith, Rasheed Wallace, Jerry Stackhouse, Grant Hill, Chris Paul (two seasons at Wake Forest) and so many others came through the ACC and were a part of the tournament’s history.
There’s also the 1974 tournament in Greensboro, featuring perhaps the best championship game in the event's history. N.C. State, which would later dethrone seven-time defending champion UCLA on the way to winning the NCAA championship on the same Greensboro Coliseum floor, beat Maryland 103-100 in overtime. Only the ACC Tournament champion received a bid to the 25-team NCAA Tournament, and Maryland, which finished fourth in the final Associated Press poll at 23-5, declined a berth in the 16-team NIT.
That season was so good that an entire episodes is devoted to it.
“After having the opportunity to work on 'Survive and Advance' and later 'The Class That Saved Coach K,' I was already a true believer in ACC basketball as the essence of the college game,” Hock said in a news release. “But telling the story of the ACC Tournament from its very beginning was a journey of discovery for me and the whole production team, with every unopened film can revealing another treasure, and every interview bringing to life priceless stories. There’s no greater conference tournament in sports, and it’s all in here.”
Another aspect of the tournament is that Valvano’s Wolfpack would have likely not made the NCAA Tournament if it hadn’t won the tournament title in 1983.
"It's so weird to think about even today but if N.C. State doesn't beat Virginia and Ralph Sampson in that (ACC) championship game I don't think they even get into the NCAAs," Childress said. "And then looked what happened."
