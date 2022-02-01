ACC men's basketball tournament chronicled in 10-part ESPN series on ACC Network

“I am looking forward to it,” Childress, a TV analyst and a longtime Deacons assistant coach, said by phone.

Childress, a Washington native, grew up watching one of the league's most famous players.

“I can’t wait to see a lot of it because that was my era when Len Bias was at Maryland,” said Childress, 49, who lives in Winston-Salem. “When you think about this league, there have been so many great players and great coaches, so to see all of that is going to be a treat.”

It was also a treat to see Childress guide the Deacons to the ACC title in his senior season with a sophomore power forward by the name of Tim Duncan. Childress scored 107 points in three games, averaging 35.7 points and seven assists, in one of the best individual efforts in the history of the tournament.

“It's special to remember it and how we blended the veterans with the younger guys,” Childress said. "Coach Odom and Wake Forest won it again the next year, but just to be a part of that my senior season is great to think about."

