ACC men's basketball tournament to be chronicled in 10-part series

Childress, who is a basketball analyst who was a longtime assistant coach for the Deacons, says he can’t wait to see the 10-part series.

“I am looking forward to it,” Childress said by phone as he was headed to Charlottesville, Va. and will be on the air for Virginia’s game against Boston College on Tuesday night for the ACC Network.

Childress said he doesn’t know much about the 10-part documentary other than he grew up during in the Washington, D.C. and suburban area watching Len Bias.

“I can’t wait to see a lot of it because that was my era when Len Bias was at Maryland,” said Childress, 49, who lives in Winston-Salem. “When you think about this league there have been so many great players and great coaches, so to see all of that is going to be a treat.”

It was also a treat to see Childress guide the Deacons to the ACC title in his senior season with a sophomore power forward by the name of Tim Duncan. All Childress did was average 35 points and seven assists in one of the best individual efforts in the history of the tournament.