ACC men's basketball tournament to be chronicled in 10-part series

It probably doesn't matter, but it’s rather strange that the first of a 10-part documentary that chronicles the historic ACC men’s basketball tournament will air on Feb. 7 on the ACC Network immediately after the Pittsburgh-West Virginia nonconference game.
When the conference was formed and broke away from the Southern Conference in 1953 Pittsburgh wasn’t close to being an ACC member. It’s a member now as the league has swelled to 15 schools. That’s a far cry from the seven original schools that formed the league at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro.
There’s little argument that the league’s reputation was built thanks in large part to the tournament, which is one of the longest running in the country.
"The Tournament: A History of ACC Men’s Basketball" will air the first part around 9 p.m. on Feb. 7 and the second part will be at 10 p.m. Each Monday for four more weeks the series will run in the same time slots.
For those who grew up with the tournament just seeing the trailer should give you chills.
Randolph Childress, a former Wake Forest All-America, can certainly relate to what the tournament means to him. Back in his senior season in 1994-95 he mesmerized the Greensboro Coliseum over three days and helped Coach Dave Odom win the tournament.
Childress, who is a basketball analyst who was a longtime assistant coach for the Deacons, says he can’t wait to see the 10-part series.
“I am looking forward to it,” Childress said by phone as he was headed to Charlottesville, Va. and will be on the air for Virginia’s game against Boston College on Tuesday night for the ACC Network.
Childress said he doesn’t know much about the 10-part documentary other than he grew up during in the Washington, D.C. and suburban area watching Len Bias.
“I can’t wait to see a lot of it because that was my era when Len Bias was at Maryland,” said Childress, 49, who lives in Winston-Salem. “When you think about this league there have been so many great players and great coaches, so to see all of that is going to be a treat.”
It was also a treat to see Childress guide the Deacons to the ACC title in his senior season with a sophomore power forward by the name of Tim Duncan. All Childress did was average 35 points and seven assists in one of the best individual efforts in the history of the tournament.
“I guess you think about it and it’s special to remember it and how we blended the veterans with the younger guys,” Childress said. "Coach Odom and Wake Forest won it again the next year but just to be a part of that my senior season is great to think about."
One highlight played over and over, especially for Wake Forest fans, is Childress’ mean cross over that tangled up Jeff McInnis of the Tar Heels, who fell to floor. As Childress was getting ready to shoot a 3-pointer he motioned over to McInnis to come get him.
Childress made the 3-pointer on his way to leading the Deacons to the win. Childress also hit the game-winning shot with four seconds to go.
“I don’t know (if the McGinnis crossover) is in the documentary or not,” Childress said.
The ACC Network along with ESPN Films have teamed up to produce the series, and the two executive producers on the project are Emmy Award winners Jonathan Hock and John Dahl.
Dahl, who helped produce The Last Dance on ESPN which chronicled Michael Jordan’s final season with the Chicago Bulls in 1996-97, is a North Carolina graduate who grew up in Maryland.
“It’s a thrill and a privilege to tell this story,” said Dahl, who is the Vice President and Executive Producer for ESPN Original Content and Special Projects. “Growing up mostly in Maryland and North Carolina, my love of basketball really began with the ACC. It meant so much to me, and there was nothing quite like the ACC Tournament. The intensity of those few days of basketball every March, combined with the elite quality of players and coaches, made it a must-see event.”
From the tournament’s humble beginnings with Coach Everett Case winning the first one with N.C. State to Coach Dean Smith at North Carolina to the dominance of Mike Krzyzewski at Duke who at one point won seven of eight tournament titles, the history of the tournament is detailed in the series and its broken up by 10 different eras.
Maybe what’s not appreciated more these days is how the ACC used to be the playgrounds of future NBA stars. The names of David Thompson, Ralph Sampson, Jordan, Tim Duncan, Joe Smith, Rasheed Wallace, Jerry Stackhouse, Grant Hill, Chris Paul (two seasons at Wake Forest) and so many others came through the ACC and were a part of the tournament’s history.
Hock, who has already produced the 30 for 30 "Survive and Advance" which chronicled Jim Valvano’s national championship run at N.C. State in the 1982-83 season, said he’s excited about this latest series.
There’s also the 1974 tournament that was held in Greensboro in what many consider one of the best championship games in the history of the tournament. N.C. State, which would later win the NCAA championship on the same Greensboro Coliseum floor, beat Maryland 103-100 in overtime. Because of the one bid the ACC received into that season’s NCAA Tournament, the Terps did not get into the NCAA’s.
That season was so good one of the entire episodes is devoted to it.
“After having the opportunity to work on the 30 for 30 "Survive and Advance" and later "The Class That Saved Coach K" I was already a true believer in ACC basketball as the essence of the college game,” Hock said. “But telling the story of the ACC Tournament from its very beginning was a journey of discovery for me and the whole production team, with every unopened film can revealing another treasure, and every interview bringing to life priceless stories. There’s no greater conference tournament in sports, and it’s all in here.”
Another aspect of the tournament is that Valvano’s Wolfpack would have likely not made the NCAA Tournament if it hadn’t won the tournament title in 1983.
"It's so weird to think about even today but if N.C. State doesn't beat Virginia and Ralph Sampson in that (ACC) championship game I don't think they even get into the NCAA's," Childress said. "And then looked what happened."
