The ACC men’s golf championship is scheduled for next month at The Country Club of North Carolina in Pinehurst, the first time it's been held there.

The tournament, set for April 21-24, will be played on the course where PGA Tour star Webb Simpson grew up learning the game.

Simpson, a former Wake Forest star, has fond memories of playing in the ACC championship when he was at Wake Forest.

Wake Forest and Coach Jerry Haas are the defending ACC champions after Haas’ team rallied last season to win the school’s first ACC title since 1989.

CCNC was also the site for the 2021 U.S. Junior Amateur, in which as many as 15 ACC golfers competed.

Also next month, the Wake Forest women will defend their ACC title at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro. The tournament will be played April 13-16 at the same course where the Wyndham Championship is played every August.

Coach Kim Lewellen’s Demon Deacons are a favorite to win their first NCAA championship, thanks to a veteran lineup led by graduate student Emilia Migliaccio, senior Rachel Kuehn and sophomore Carolina Chacarra. Wake Forest is currently ranked No. 1 by Golfweek.