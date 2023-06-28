It was a good if not great 2022-23 season for the Atlantic Coach Conference as it set a record for most team national championships.

The ACC had nine national championships that includes Wake Forest’s women winning the NCAA title in golf.

The nine national championships were the most in an academic year in the history of the league that was formed in 1953.

Over the last two seasons the ACC has won 16 national team championships.

North Carolina, Notre Dame and Virginia had the most of any ACC school with two national championships each. The Tar Heels won the NCAA championship in women’s tennis and field hockey, and the Cavaliers won in women’s swimming and men’s tennis. The Irish won the NCAA men’s lacrosse title and the NCAA fencing championship.

Also winning NCAA championships was the N.C. State women’s cross country team and the Syracuse men’s soccer team.